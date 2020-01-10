21 Movies That Grossed $1 Billion in the Box Office



Disney There are a few different ways to categorize the success of a film. Some are considered hits when they win awards at the Oscars or Golden Globes, and others are viewed as hits when they're beloved by audience members or when they have a high critics rating. But one universal measure of success is how much money a film makes at the box office. There are movies that are hits, and then there are movies that are mega smash hits. All of the movies on this list grossed more than a billion dollars -- which is actually not that easy for a film. Even many award-winning films haven't hit that benchmark. Instead, it tends to be more fandom-related films and highly anticipated sequels to beloved franchises that succeed at the billion dollar level.

Recently, Insider rounded up a list of all the movies that have ever crossed the billion dollar mark. Without adjusting for inflation, there are actually only 45 films that have ever exceeded that threshold. (Yes, just 45 in all of the film industry's history. Wild.)

As exemplified in the roundup below, most of the 45 movies are sequels to popular films. There's a little Star Wars, a little Harry Potter, and a whole lot of Marvel movies, among others. Think of a major summer blockbuster, and it very well could be a billion-dollar earner.

Most of these mega hit movies are more modern films. Only a couple of '90s movies have earned that much. Additionally, many of them are live action movies. Just a few animated films have ever made more than $1 billion. Up until last year, one movie from 2009 reigned supreme, but it was defeated in 2019 by a big budget comic book film.

To find out which one leads in all-time box office earnings and the other major billion-dollar earners, keep reading.