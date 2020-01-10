21 Movies That Grossed $1 Billion in the Box Office

There are a few different ways to categorize the success of a film. Some are considered hits when they win awards at the Oscars or Golden Globes, and others are viewed as hits when they're beloved by audience members or when they have a high critics rating. But one universal measure of success is how much money a film makes at the box office. There are movies that are hits, and then there are movies that are mega smash hits. All of the movies on this list grossed more than a billion dollars -- which is actually not that easy for a film.
Even many award-winning films haven't hit that benchmark. Instead, it tends to be more fandom-related films and highly anticipated sequels to beloved franchises that succeed at the billion dollar level.
Recently, Insider rounded up a list of all the movies that have ever crossed the billion dollar mark. Without adjusting for inflation, there are actually only 45 films that have ever exceeded that threshold. (Yes, just 45 in all of the film industry's history. Wild.)
As exemplified in the roundup below, most of the 45 movies are sequels to popular films. There's a little Star Wars, a little Harry Potter, and a whole lot of Marvel movies, among others. Think of a major summer blockbuster, and it very well could be a billion-dollar earner.
Most of these mega hit movies are more modern films. Only a couple of '90s movies have earned that much. Additionally, many of them are live action movies. Just a few animated films have ever made more than $1 billion. Up until last year, one movie from 2009 reigned supreme, but it was defeated in 2019 by a big budget comic book film.
To find out which one leads in all-time box office earnings and the other major billion-dollar earners, keep reading.
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2'1
Grossed: $1,341,500,000
It makes total sense that the final movie in the eight-film Harry Potter franchise grossed such a high amount of money. Everyone wanted to watch it to see how it was going to end! This is the only Harry Potter film to individually gross more than a billion.
'Finding Dory'2
Grossed: $1,028,600,000
Thirteen years after Finding Nemo charmed kids and adults alike, those very same kids and adults plus some new kids and some new adults flocked to the sequel -- because it outperformed even the original. It helped that it followed the story of baby Dory, whose little kid voice was just so cute.
We could watch it over and over again.
'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace'3
Grossed: $1,027,000,000
The original Star Wars trilogy ended in 1983, and it wasn't until 1999 that the first prequel came out. The series had picked up a lot of young fans in those intervening years, plus the adult fans who had grown up with the originals. The end result was a film that grossed over a billion dollars.
'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens'4
Grossed: $2,068,200,000
The same logic that applied to the Star Wars prequels applies to Episode VII. The continuation of the series after Episode VI - Return of the Jedi had fans flocking to the theaters. After all, this was the first new Star Wars movie in 10 years. As a bonus, it included appearances from the original cast of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.
No wonder it grossed over $2 billion dollars!
'Zootopia'5
Grossed: $1,023,800,000
Zootopia is one of those rare original films that performed super well, even though it wasn't a highly anticipated sequel or remake like many of the other movies on this list. The story follows a human-esque society where animals of all kinds live together. The unlikely friendship between a rabbit cop named Judy and a criminal fox named Nick made for a charming buddy movie that grossed over a billion dollars.
'Jurassic Park'6
Grossed: $1,029,200,000
Dinosaurs have long fascinated people, so it's not surprising that a movie about a dinosaur theme park (and why one is a terrible idea) performed well at the box office. Jurassic Park is an adventure story for the ages, and its success spawned a whole franchise of films.
'Jurassic World'7
Grossed: $1,670,400,000
Jurassic World came out 14 years after the last Jurassic Park film, and it kicked off a whole new franchise. In Jurassic World, people seemed to have forgotten what a terrible idea a theme park filled with dinosaurs was, because they made another one. And then they genetically modified one of the most dangerous dinosaurs to become invisible? Great plan.
But even though the theme park concept is dumb, the movie, its cast, and its special effects were fantastic. Of course Jurassic World grossed over $1.5 billion.
'Toy Story 3'8
Grossed: $1,067,000,000
Toy Story and Toy Story 2 charmed audiences in '90s, so this 2010 sequel was bound to bring in a lot of money. Some of the kids who grew up watching the films could then take their own kids to see the new one. That's why these nostalgic sequels work so well -- they capture new audiences while retaining old ones.
'Captain Marvel'9
Grossed: $1,098,100,000
Captain Marvel was Marvel's very first female superhero movie (Wonder Woman is a DC property), and it brought so many people in to see it. The billion dollar gross is proof enough that female-led superhero movies can bring in an audience. The movie industry has no more excuses to not put women front and center right along with the men.
'Black Panther'10
Grossed: $1,346,900,000
Black Panther proved very much the same thing that Captain Marvel proved. Diversity of superheroes is not only a good thing for our kids to see, but it also brings in the cash. The movie about the heroes of Wakanda made over $1.3 billion at the box office.
'Minions'11
Grossed: $1,159,400,000
Originally introduced in Despicable Me, the little yellow minions who help Gru got their own movie in 2017. The cute creatures and their made-up language made them hugely popular with kids, whose parents probably all brought them to see the movie. The Minions grossed more than any of the other Despicable Me films.
'Frozen' & 'Frozen 2'12
Grossed: $1,276,500,000
Audiences love a Disney princess movie. This 2013 hit gave us the jam "Let It Go," a sweet story of sisterhood, and a cute snowman sidekick. What more could we want? After the success of Frozen, it was only a matter of time before Disney released a sequel. Frozen 2 has already earned more than a billion dollars as well.
'Furious 7'13
Grossed: $1,516,000,000
It is really hard for the seventh movie in a franchise to make any money, let alone a billion dollars. This entry into the Fast and Furious franchise marked Paul Walker's final film after his untimely death in 2013, so it makes sense that audiences wanted to go see his last work.
'Incredibles 2'14
Grossed: $1,242,800,000
The Incredibles left viewers on a complete cliffhanger that wasn't addressed until Incredibles 2 came out 14 years later. That's a long time to leave someone waiting to see how a movie ends, and audiences flooded theaters to find out the answer.
'Beauty and the Beast' (2017)15
Grossed: $1,263,500,000
In recent years, Disney has basically been turning all of its old animated movies into live-action films. These tend to perform very well because they're familiar, but fans also want to see what's changed -- and they usually come jam-packed with A-list talent, like how Harry Potter's Emma Watson starred as Belle.
'Aladdin' (2019)16
Grossed: $1,050,693,000
The recent Aladdin remake starred Will Smith as the genie and Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud as Jasmine and Aladdin. Viewers flocked to see the film, which quickly earned over a billion dollars. Despite the success, Massoud recently revealed that he hasn't been able to find work since playing Aladdin.
'The Lion King' (2019)17
Grossed: $1,655,151,910
This isn't really a live-action movie because there are no people in it, but the photo-realistic animated lions in The Lion King remake will have viewers convinced that they used real animals. Viewers turned up in droves for this remake, likely because of the all-star voice cast. Beyoncé played Nala, everyone. Beyoncé.
'Titanic'18
Grossed: $2,187,500,000
There aren't many movies from the '90s on this list, but Titanic remains the third highest grossing movie of all time. The love story between Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack and Kate Winslet's Rose has endured for decades. We're still bitter that he had to die, but we'll still rewatch it a hundred more times. It's just that good.
'Avatar'19
Grossed: $2,788,000,000
James Cameron's movie Avatar knocked his other movie, Titanic, down a peg on the highest grossing list. Avatar told a Pocahontas-esque story of a group of humans trying to infiltrate a world they knew nothing about and learning in the process that they should probably have left it alone. Avatar made almost $3 billion.
'Avengers: Endgame'20
Grossed: $2,797,800,000
The current highest-grossing movie of all time is Avengers: Endgame. The movie ended the Marvel franchise's longest running cinematic story that wove for years and combined all kinds of comic heroes from Iron Man to Captain America to Ant Man to Black Panther to Spider-Man, etc. It was an epic ending, and fans came in droves to watch the story conclude.