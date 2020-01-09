20 Netflix Original Movies Coming in 2020



Netflix With the new year officially here, there's so much to look forward to on the entertainment front. In 2020, Netflix will release a ton of original movies throughout the year. As the site loses streaming access to some Disney properties and NBC offerings (what with the start of Disney+, and the upcoming Peacock streaming site), Netflix has had to prioritize adding more original content to fill out its library. It's a smart strategy, especially because some of the movies the site has landed for 2020 are seriously impressive. Let's just say, the A-listers are flocking to Netflix, including Meryl Streep, Ben Affleck, Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, and more. Plus, Netflix is releasing several sequels to beloved original films in the new year. We couldn't be more excited!

What's On Netflix has a full roundup of all the original films heading to Netflix in the new year -- including many foreign language films -- but we've selected the 20 below as the standouts to put on our streaming queues when they hit the site. Most of them don't have premiere dates yet (although one of them is already scheduled for early February), so keep an eye out on Netflix throughout the year to see when the new ones may be added.

It is, however, worth a note that several of the upcoming titles are holiday movies, which can likely be expected to start streaming around November and December of 2020. There are a bunch of original Christmas films coming, as well as two highly anticipated sequels. One of them stars Netflix Christmas movie queen Vanessa Hudgens ... in a whopping three different roles.

Aside from the holiday flicks, there are a bunch of other movies of all types of genres (horror, drama, comedy, etc.) coming. It's gonna be a good year for Netflix users.