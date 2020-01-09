20 Netflix Original Movies Coming in 2020

With the new year officially here, there's so much to look forward to on the entertainment front. In 2020, Netflix will release a ton of original movies throughout the year. As the site loses streaming access to some Disney properties and NBC offerings (what with the start of Disney+, and the upcoming Peacock streaming site), Netflix has had to prioritize adding more original content to fill out its library. It's a smart strategy, especially because some of the movies the site has landed for 2020 are seriously impressive.
Let's just say, the A-listers are flocking to Netflix, including Meryl Streep, Ben Affleck, Anne Hathaway, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, and more. Plus, Netflix is releasing several sequels to beloved original films in the new year.
We couldn't be more excited!
What's On Netflix has a full roundup of all the original films heading to Netflix in the new year -- including many foreign language films -- but we've selected the 20 below as the standouts to put on our streaming queues when they hit the site. Most of them don't have premiere dates yet (although one of them is already scheduled for early February), so keep an eye out on Netflix throughout the year to see when the new ones may be added.
It is, however, worth a note that several of the upcoming titles are holiday movies, which can likely be expected to start streaming around November and December of 2020. There are a bunch of original Christmas films coming, as well as two highly anticipated sequels. One of them stars Netflix Christmas movie queen Vanessa Hudgens ... in a whopping three different roles.
Aside from the holiday flicks, there are a bunch of other movies of all types of genres (horror, drama, comedy, etc.) coming. It's gonna be a good year for Netflix users.
-
'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'1This movie hits Netflix on February 12. It's the much-anticipated sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before. In the follow-up film, Lara Jean and Peter are officially dating ... but things get complicated when one of her old love letter recipients shows up.
-
'Eurovision'2
Eurovision is a real singing competition that's a lot like American Idol -- except every European country sends one person to represent the nation. A lot of the performances are absolutely hilarious IRL, so with Will Ferrell on board to make a comedy about the competition, it's going to be laugh out loud funny.
-
-
'First Ladies'3
Jennifer Aniston and comedian Tig Notaro are starring in this comedy that follows the first female president and her wife living in the White House. Notaro, who is gay in real life, also wrote the film -- so the couple's relationship will perhaps be informed by some of Notaro's real experiences.
-
'The Kissing Booth 2'4
The Kissing Booth was a smash hit on Netflix, so it was only natural that there would be a sequel. It will again follow Elle's love life and adventures as she maneuvers her way through those awkward teen years.
-
-
'Awake'5
Gina Rodriguez stars in this disaster movie about the crash of all electronics that results in humans being unable to sleep. Having insomnia and not even being able to pass time by watching Netflix -- or checking Instagram -- truly is a nightmare.
-
'Hillbilly Elegy'6
Based on the memoir of the same name, this movie stars Amy Adams and tells the story of one person's experience growing up in the Midwest. Viewers who were also children in the area around the same time may find it reflects their own upbringing.
-
-
'Desperados'7
Saturday Night Live's Nasim Pedrad stars in this comedy, along with Heather Graham and Robbie Amell. It follows a woman and her friends' desperate journey to Mexico to delete an email she accidentally sent to the new guy she's been seeing.
It's sure to be hilarious.
-
'The Last Thing He Wanted'8
This political thriller follows a journalist reporting on the 1984 election between Ronald Reagan and Walter Mondale. The Last Thing He Wanted stars Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck among others. If it follows in the footsteps of other journalism-meets-politics thrillers -- like All the President's Men -- it could be a real awards contender.
-
-
'Horse Girl'9
Sarah, played by GLOW star Alison Brie, wakes up one day to find that what happens in her dreams is starting to trickle into her real life. That's all well and good when she's dreaming about nice things, but soon, it may become her biggest nightmare.
-
'Rebecca'10
Armie Hammer and Lily James star in this movie about a widower who gets remarried to a young woman ... but his deceased wife's spirit may not be ready to let her husband move on to a new love.
We have chills already.
-
-
'Moxie'11
This comedy already sounds so empowering. Amy Poehler is directing the film about a young girl who starts a feminist revolution at her school. So, should we subscribe to the service for us and our daughters now, or what?
-
'The Prom'12
Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, The Prom tells the story of washed-up theater actors who descend on a conservative Indiana town to support two girls who want to go to the prom as girlfriends. It's directed by Ryan Murphy (of Glee, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story fame) and stars Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Kerry Washington -- and so, so many other big names.
-
-
'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana'13
For a while there, we weren't sure that Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary was going to happen, thanks to all that drama with Scooter Braun, but it seems it's come to a resolution. The expansive documentary will chronicle Taylor's rise to fame, her struggles along the way, and how she has emerged as one of the most powerful artists of this generation.
-
'The Babysitter 2'14
This horror sequel picks up two years after the events of the first Netflix movie. Cole has long since defeated the cult that his babysitter was running, and now he's in high school. But, before long, his past may return to haunt him again. Bella Thorne and You's Jenna Ortega star.
-
-
'Last Letter from Your Lover'15
Viewers who loved Me Before You will also love this movie. It's based on the book by the author who penned Me Before You, and it follows a young journalist who stumbles upon love letters from the '60s and becomes obsessed with the couple who sent them.
Felicity Jones stars.
-
'Operation Christmas Drop'16
This original holiday rom-com stars Kat Graham (from The Holiday Calendar) and Alexander Ludwig (from The Hunger Games) as a congressional aide and a U.S. Air Force captain who run into trouble when she's tasked with closing his Air Force base. But it's Christmastime, so expect their frustration with each other to eventually turn to love.
-
-
'The Christmas Chronicles 2'17
Kurt Russell's Christmas movie did so well with Netflix audiences that it was a shoo-in for a sequel. Christmas Chronicles 2 follows a now-teenage Kate, who meets up with Santa again to put a stop to someone who wants to cancel Christmas.
-
'Holidate'18
Emma Roberts stars in this rom-com about singles who decide to be plus-ones for Christmastime. What starts out as a platonic way to pass time for the holidays may turn into true love. Kristin Chenoweth and Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw also appear.
-
-
'The Princess Switch: Switched Again'19
In the original Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens played two characters -- a baker and a princess -- who switch places to see how the other half lives. In the sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Hudgens will play three characters who swap places.
We literally cannot wait.
-
'Christmas on the Square'20
Dolly Parton leads this holiday film about a small town that faces destruction at the hands of a big corporation. Hopefully Dolly can help solve everything in time for Christmas, and maybe sing some songs along the way.