20 Movies to Help Survive Going Through a Divorce

Getty Images There's no special time in someone's life quite like divorce ... said no one ever (Right?!) Dissolving a marriage is at best a very sad time, and at worst, a harrowing experience that we need a tremendous amount of self-reflection and help get through it -- from family, friends, and great movies. We go to movies for everything else -- to laugh, to learn something new about a real-life figure, to be scared out of our wits -- so, naturally, we depend on them to get us through tough times. Although when we're feeling down, any comedy or uplifting story can help us forget the pain for a couple of hours, there are plenty of movies that someone going through a divorce can relate to on a whole other level. We're not necessarily talking about heavy breakup dramas that end on a massive down note, or anxiety-producing thrillers about psychopathic exes who will only stop tormenting a fleeing ex when she is forced to end him. No, we're talking about the stories that take a lighter or an ultimately uplifting look at women going through some serious stuff but handling it like a boss -- even if that means making some petty moves before finding enlightenment and moving on.



These movies tackle it all: Cheating husbands, mediocre husbands, overbearing husbands, having an affair with an ex, dealing with family members who don't approve of a woman's choices, getting together with girlfriends to vent. They delve into stories where the ladies are the bad guys in the marriage.

Naturally, epic and hilarious revenge takes center stage: The draining of bank accounts feature prominently, as well as midnight trashing of exes' houses, and bonfires built from a cheater's entire wardrobe and car. Some of the movies even tackle heavy topics, like domestic violence, drug use, and depression, but they do it in a way that is empowering to anyone watching.

Those are the ones we want to see when we're trying to patch together a way forward.

Watching divorce flicks can be cathartic in a way that doesn't always happen in real life when we're busy fighting for custody of the kids, fending the legal maneuverings of a particularly nasty ex, or ironing out details about who gets to keep what. They may not always be realistic, but they are inspiring, and often, wryly funny. Here's a list of 20 must-see movies about divorce guaranteed to make us laugh, do better, or at the very least, show us the, ahem, restorative powers of a post-divorce Italian lover.