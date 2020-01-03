Hallmark's 2020 Winterfest Lineup Is a Romantic's Dream

Image: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Steve Wilkie



Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Steve Wilkie Should anyone be emerging from the holidays sick of his or her relatives -- but not of cozy Hallmark romantic movies set in snow and stoked by the warmth of glowing fires, y'all aren't the only ones ... and the Hallmark Channel knows it. Just as our DVRs are beginning to recover from the basic cable king's addictive Christmas movie lineup, it has unleashed Winterfest to keep love alive (and its ratings up). From January 4 to 18, Hallmark will premiere five new movies that are big on winter romance but put the Christmas lights back in the attic. In addition, the channel will air favorite winter films from recent years, ensuring that we get a look at love -- and beautifully quaint snow flurries -- from just about every vantage point.

We don't even want to think about what the long, cold, boring winter month of January would be like without Winterfest, but it would probably involve suffering through excruciating workouts at the gym and eating plain baby carrots -- all to get rid of the holiday gorging pounds and keep up with our New Year's resolutions.

That's why we need Winterfest in our lives. It's something to look forward to, fodder for our fantasies about finding love or rekindling passion in our partners. This year's new movies are some of the best yet. There's something for everyone: tales of big-city girls who go country or visit their hometown and find love, stories of love after loss, and a very of-the-moment movie involving a dating show. Hallmark even went to an exotic winter wonderland overseas to film one of the cutest and visually ravishing Winterfest films ever. Flicks from the past are included throughout Winterfest as well -- perfect for reliving favorite moments or catching movies we missed the first time around.

Here is the 2020 Winterfest schedule. Choose wisely, which for us romance-heads basically means, watch everything).

Enjoy!