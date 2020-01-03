Hallmark's 2020 Winterfest Lineup Is a Romantic's Dream

Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Steve Wilkie
Should anyone be emerging from the holidays sick of his or her relatives -- but not of cozy Hallmark romantic movies set in snow and stoked by the warmth of glowing fires, y'all aren't the only ones ... and the Hallmark Channel knows it. Just as our DVRs are beginning to recover from the basic cable king's addictive Christmas movie lineup, it has unleashed Winterfest to keep love alive (and its ratings up).
From January 4 to 18, Hallmark will premiere five new movies that are big on winter romance but put the Christmas lights back in the attic. In addition, the channel will air favorite winter films from recent years, ensuring that we get a look at love -- and beautifully quaint snow flurries -- from just about every vantage point.
We don't even want to think about what the long, cold, boring winter month of January would be like without Winterfest, but it would probably involve suffering through excruciating workouts at the gym and eating plain baby carrots -- all to get rid of the holiday gorging pounds and keep up with our New Year's resolutions.
That's why we need Winterfest in our lives. It's something to look forward to, fodder for our fantasies about finding love or rekindling passion in our partners. This year's new movies are some of the best yet. There's something for everyone: tales of big-city girls who go country or visit their hometown and find love, stories of love after loss, and a very of-the-moment movie involving a dating show. Hallmark even went to an exotic winter wonderland overseas to film one of the cutest and visually ravishing Winterfest films ever. Flicks from the past are included throughout Winterfest as well -- perfect for reliving favorite moments or catching movies we missed the first time around.
Here is the 2020 Winterfest schedule. Choose wisely, which for us romance-heads basically means, watch everything).
Enjoy!
Saturday, January 4
Hallmark movie favorite Lacey Chabert heads to the mountains in Winter in Vail, a brand-new movie premiering at 9 p.m. (ET) that kicks off 2020 Winterfest. She plays a city girl who inherits a house in the gorgeous winter vacation mecca (we should all be so lucky!) and meets Owen, a hot gentleman in a beard and dark suit (Tyler Hynes). Cross-country skiing, carriage rides in the snow, shared hot beverages, and a quaint strudelfest street fair follow, as well as romance of course.
And don't miss:
11 p.m. ET: Love on the Slopes
Sunday, January 5
What if a pretty woman went on a last-minute European holiday to a quaint little kingdom and met a hot local who looks amazing in black leather motorcycle gear and was charming as all get out? Will she be spontaneous and go on a date, only to find out that he is in fact the crown prince? If the movie is A Royal Winter, premiering at 9 p.m. (ET), we say, yes!
Also airing that day:
1 a.m. ET: One Winter Proposal
7 a.m. ET: A Winter Princess
9 a.m. ET: Frozen in Love
3 p.m. ET: Snowcoming
5 p.m. ET: Winter Castle
7 p.m. ET: Winter in Vail
Tuesday, January 7
Proof that women don't have to move to a bigger town to find love? In Winter's Dream, Kristi Swanson plays a retired competitive skier who falls for a big-city single dad (Dean Cain) on vacation in her small mountain town. The movie airs at 4 p.m. (ET).
And don't forget to set the DVR for:
10 p.m. ET: Snowcoming
Saturday, January 11
Aawwkward! In the brand-new movie Love in Winterland, premiering at 9 p.m. (ET), when a woman named Ally (Italia Ricci) becomes a finalist on a dating show, she is chosen to go on the hometown date with straight-laced bachelor, Tanner. But destiny has other plans, and she comes face-to-face with her ex, a fun-loving dude who's the complete opposite of Tanner.
Be sure to check out these other movies:
1 p.m. ET: Love on Ice
3 p.m. ET: One Winter Weekend
5 p.m. ET: Winter Love Story
7 p.m. ET: Winter in Vail
11 p.m. ET: Snowcoming
Sunday, January 12
The fab four from One Winter Weekend reunite for One Winter Proposal, airing at 8 p.m. (ET). They return to the ski lodge where the two couples, played by Taylor Cole and Jack Turner, and Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams, fell in love. Spoiler alert: there will be an engagement ring involved.
Other must-see movies airing today:
2 p.m. ET: Winter in Vail
6 p.m. ET: Love in Winterland
Tuesday, January 14 & Wednesday, January 15
Rachael Leigh Cook plays a bookworm whose independent bookstore needs saving. Niall Matter plays a bad-boy hockey player whose image is in dire need of repair. When their characters in Frozen in Love are paired to help one another, it becomes obvious that they're opposites who attract. This film will air at 8 p.m. ET on January 14.
Other great flicks to watch are:
January 14:
10 p.m. ET: A Royal Winter
January 15:
8 p.m. ET: A Winter Princess
10 p.m. ET: Love in Winterland
Saturday, January 18
This is exciting. Hallmark filmed Love on Iceland, airing at 9 p.m. (ET), on location in the stunning island country. The story centers around Chloe (Kaitlin Doubleday), who reunites her college travel group for a snowy Scandinavian getaway, but her ex, a member of the group who was definitely not invited, shows up. Sparks shall fly despite the frosty environs!
Other movies in the lineup include:
1 p.m. ET: Winter's Dream
5 p.m. ET: One Winter Proposal
7 p.m. ET: Love in Winterland
Monday, January 22
Sometimes, when we need work inspiration, we go back to our hometown to find our mojo. But unlike in Amazing Winter Romance, airing 4 p.m. ET on Hallmark, we never, ever want to get together with anyone there. The movie's protagonist, a journalist named Julia (Jessy Schram), returns to her old town to find that her sweet childhood buddy Nate (Marshall Williams) has built an enormous snow maze. We didn't even know that snow mazes were a thing, but we do know that Julia will surely find her way back to the exit -- and to Nate.
More movies to love this day:
8 p.m. ET: Snowcoming
10 p.m. Winter Love Story
Saturday, January 25
Jill Wagner stars in the just completed new movie Hearts of Winter. In the movie, she plays an interior designer who is hired to redecorate the home of a widower (Victor Webster) and his daughter (Lauren McNamara). Hallmark romance abhors a vacuum, so she will not only refurbish the home, but her love life as well. Hearts of Winter is set to premiere at 9 p.m. (ET). Don't miss:
11 am. ET: Frozen in Love
1 p.m. ET: Snowcoming
3 p.m. ET: Amazing Winter Romance
7 p.m. ET: Love on Iceland
11:30 p.m. Winter Castle
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'Love on the Slopes'
Airs January 4 at 11 p.m.
Extreme sports and Hallmark might not seem the most natural of pairings, but in Love on the Slopes (2018), it fits right in. A magazine copy editor (Katrina Bowden) is sent to an extreme sports event at a resort for a story. And she falls in love with the photographer (Thomas Beaudoin) who guides her as she tries out different sports.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'Winter Castle'
Airs January 5 at 5 p.m. ET
Those of us wondering when an ice hotel would make an appearance in a Hallmark winter movie got our answer when Winter Castle premiered during 2019's Winterfest. Emilie Ullerup stars as the sister of a bride getting married in a beautiful ice hotel. She hits it off with Kevin McGarry's best man character, and a hot romance ensues in the middle of all that frost.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'A Winter Princess'
Airs January 5 at 7 p.m. ET.
Royals ... they're just like us -- or at least they want to be. When Princess Carly (Natalie Hall) lands a regular job (incognito, of course) at a ski resort, she's paired up with the owner's brother (Chris McNally) to work on the resort's 50th anniversary celebration. Soon, of course, her secret comes out and they celebrate something else altogether.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'Love on Ice'
Airs January 11 at 1 p.m. ET.
A retired figure skater (Julie Berman) gets one more shot at twirly greatness (we called it love) when she reluctantly hires a new coach (Andrew Walker). He's a hottie who's willing to teach her a few things on and off the ice, like faith in herself and how to accept love.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'One Winter Weekend'
Airs January 11 at 3 p.m. ET.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that if two good-looking people get snowed in a gorgeous ski chalet, they will fall in love. And that's what happens in 2018's One Winter Weekend, when a magazine writer (Taylor Cole) and her friend, and an entrepreneur (Jack Turner) and his friend end up at the same double-booked chalet. One of Hallmark's most charming winter movies, it spawned two sequels: One Winter Proposal (2019), and One Weekend Wedding (in production now).
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'Winter Love Story'
Airs January 6 at 8 p.m.
This simply titled movie Winter Love Story (2019), an author (Jen Lilley) is upset that her first novel is not selling well. Enter a successful writer played by Kevin McGarry who is hired to go on her book tour to boost her sales. Naturally, they fall in love over fireside book readings.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'Snowcoming'
Airs on January 5 at 3 p.m.
The past is never truly past, as Snowcoming (2019) proves. After coming back to her hometown to celebrate her dad's retirement from coaching, Samantha (Lindy Booth) gets more than she bargained for when she finds out her high school sweetheart and NFL quarterback (Trevor Donovan) is also there. Will their rekindled romance be a touchdown, or a fumble? We know the answer.