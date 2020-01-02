20 of the Biggest Box Office Bombs of the Decade, Ranked

There are few things worse than plunking down a hard-earned $15 to see a film that we've been promised is the best thing since movie theater popcorn butter, only to be smacked in the face with a plot that makes no sense -- or just as bad, to find ourselves checking our watches to see how much of our time has been sucked into movie hades. That's why in the 2010s, we handed so many bad movies an "L" by refusing to go see them at all. We did major recon before heading to the theater, and after watching the trailers, reading the reviews, or waiting for word of mouth to reach us, we gave them a hard pass. Sure enough, those movies turned out to be box office bombs so big that they crippled acting careers or even helped shut down studios.
We're not saying that the 2010s were cinematically worthless. (Far from it.) The past decade gave us plenty of great movies that we were only too happy to support, making them blockbuster hits. Films like the women-led comedy Bridesmaids, the mind-bending drama Inception, and the surprising thriller Get Out come to mind. But when Hollywood pumped out stuff that turned out to be mediocre -- or worse, knowingly made onscreen garbage in hopes of a quick buck -- we walked away.
Sometimes, these flops from the 2010s made what looks like serious money at the box office, like $260 million. But when we consider that they cost, say $200 million to make, and untold millions more to market nationwide and throughout the world, the box office returns no longer look impressive.
We get it: It's hard to make movie gold. So many things have to come together. Wonderful films hve solid acting, a compelling, well-written story, beautiful visuals, and smart direction. It's a lot, and no studio is ever going to hit all home runs all the time ... but it still doesn't mean that we're obligated to sit through bad films with our $12 snack combo.
Scroll through this list of 20 of the biggest 2010 box office bombs to check out which stinkers we still remember -- and are glad we avoided or are still ticked off we paid to watch.
20. 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' (2019)1
She might have ended up as Queen of the North in the Game of Thrones finale, but actress and Jonas brother bride Sophie Turned couldn't quite lift this story about X-Men character Jean Grey's developing mega powers that turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Critics called the superhero flick dull and and sloppy, and in the end, it made a disappointing $252 million worldwide with a production budget of $200 million.
19. 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' (2016)2
Sometimes, not even a great cast can save a movie widely considered to be a prequel that no one asked for, and The Huntsman: Winter's War certainly had one: Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, and Charlize Theron. The $115 million movie got dismal reviews, and it made just $164 million worldwide.
18. 'Lone Ranger' (2013)3
This movie just seemed instantly outdated: A white hero with a Native American sidekick played by a white guy in heavy makeup and a prosthetic nose. (Yikes.) Even the moviegoers who looked past those unapologetically offensive facts had to sit through 149 minutes of corny jokes. No wonder lots of people said no thanks, and Lone Ranger -- with a $215 million budget -- made $260 million worldwide.
17. 'John Carter' (2012)4
Here's a rarity: a Disney bomb of nuclear proportions. The expectations for John Carter -- about a former military captain who ends up on a distant planet and tries to save its people (and creatures) -- were sky high. It was supposed to be an automatic hit for Andrew Stanton, the director and screenwriter behind many Pixar blockbuster hits, and it was supposed to turn actor Taylor Kitsch, who was popular in the hit show Friday Night Lights, into a major movie star. Neither of those things happened, and critics and audiences called it a mess. One of the most expensive movies ever made at $250 million, it barely made its money back, scooping up $284 million worldwide.
16. 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)5
One of the biggest disappointments of the 2010s was this uber-ambitious, centuries-spanning movie about the impact of one person's choices. Starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry, Cloud Atlas may just have been too much to take in ... in more ways than one. It was very high-concept, and it was very long (nearly three hours). Audiences peaced out, and the $102 million movie made just $130 million.
15. 'Fantastic Four' (2015)6
There have been several Fantastic Four movies over the years, and all of them have gotten pretty terrible reviews -- weird, considering the comic books are classics. But at least the Jessica Alba and Chris Evans version made money at the box office in 2005. The 2015 take? Lackluster on all counts. With its lack of star power and depressing tone, it's no wonder that it made just $148 million against its $120 million budget.
14. 'Green Lantern' (2011)7
It was only a matter of time before the hot, talented, and well-liked Ryan Reynolds got his own superhero movie, but before he rocked Deadpool, he made the beyond disappointing Green Lantern, which was a forgettable mishmash of superhero tropes. Yes, the movie made $220 million worldwide, but considering it cost $200 million to make, that's not exactly a win. One positive thing that came out of it: a beautiful family. Reynolds and Blake Lively met on the set, and they went on to have three children together.
13. 'I, Frankenstein' (2014)8
The Frankenstein story is such a bummer that it would take a lot to get us to buy a whole ticket to see it at the movies. I, Frankenstein thought it had a winning formula to attract viewers: The brooding monster (Aaron Eckhart) is caught in the middle as gargoyles and demons race to find out to the secret to his immortality. Alas, no one cared for the talky flick that was weirdly low on action for a movie that featured monsters. It cost $65 million and made just $71 million globally.
12. 'Hellboy' (2019)9
We know Hollywood is running out of ideas when they choose to reboot a successful and beloved movie series -- in this case, Hellboy -- just 10 years after cleaning up at the box office ... and not involve the people who made it a success (director Guillermo del Toro, and actor Ron Perlman). But Hollywood revels in dumb moves, and so we got Hellboy, starring an unrecognizable David Harbour of Stranger Things. And the $50 million movie tanked, scraping together just $44 million at the box office.
11. 'Ben-Hur' (2016)10
We've never run into a single person who was clamoring for the 1959 Charlton Heston classic to be remade. Not a one. But the sword and sand epic, about a Jewish nobleman who becomes a slave on a ship and goes up against his evil brother, was made anyway. The visually cool chariot race at the end of the $100 million movie was not enough to spread word of mouth for a movie that critics thought was a bit too earnest and sappy. Ben Hur didn't earn its money back, making $94 million worldwide.
10. 'In the Heart of the Sea' (2015)11
Movie fans may love Chris Hemsworth as Thor (the hair, the bod, the voice, the humor) in the Marvel movies, but that hasn't been enough to draw them to his other flicks. This was definitely the case for his ocean adventure In the Heart of the Sea, which is about the real-life incident of ship versus a big whale that inspired the novel Moby Dick. Spoiler alert: Critics said it was uneven and bland. For audiences, it was a hard pass. The $100 million movie was a losing proposition, making just $93 million.
9. 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' (2018)12
We can understand Claire Foy wanting to shed the royal character that has been synonymous with her: Queen Elizabeth II, whom she portrayed in The Crown. But we didn't quite buy her as hard-edged Lisbeth Salander (she of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Audiences stayed away in droves, and it showed in the $43 million movie's paltry $35 box office payday.
8. 'The Happytime Murders' (2018)13
Pairing real actors with puppets in a filthy comedy could have been brilliant, especially with a very funny cast made up of Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, and Joel McHale. But the jokes themselves in the crime comedy The Happytime Murders were meh, and even these gifted comedians are not miracle workers. So the $40 million movie was a huge bomb, only making $27 million worldwide.
7. 'Robin Hood' (2018)14
Before Taron Egerton won over audiences as Elton John in Rocketman, he laid an egg in the $100 million Robin Hood, despite the movie's focus on action. Hollywood has never tired of making Robin Hood movies, but audiences definitely seem so over watching yet another film take on the dude who steals from the rich and gives to the poor.
The movie made $86 million.
6. "Mortal Engines" (2018)15
Hard to believe that this dud -- in which London has transformed into a rolling, destructive steampunk city that one mysterious girl tries to stop -- was based on a bestselling kids' book series. Even more surprising is that it was written by Peter Jackson and his Lord of the Rings team, which so beautifully pulled heartstrings with LOTR. There is lots of gorgeous CGI in the $100 million movie, but not much in the way of story to keep viewers invested -- and it showed in the disappointing $83 million box office results.
5. 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For' (2014)16
Good thing Jessica Alba has a successful business in Honest, because her acting career took a huge blow when Sin City: A Dame to Kill For stunk up theaters. Seriously, the movie was so bad that critics were not allowed to post reviews for it until after it was released. Nevertheless, movie fans smelled a rat, and they stayed away in droves. The $65 million flick made an embarrassing $39 million worldwide.
4. 'King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword' (2017)17
Movies about Britain's mythical King Arthur go back as far as Hollywood itself, and of all the different versions, it's safe to say that director Guy Ritchie's is the most ... different. The British director brought his trademark stylized fight scenes and frantic camera work to the $175 million flick, but no one was here for it, and it only made $148 million worldwide. So Sons of Anarchy hottie Charlie Hunnam's struggle to become a movie star (remember how he was supposed to play Christian in Fifty Shades of Grey?) chugs on.
3. 'Blackhat' (2015)18
Hate to sound shallow, but Chris Hemsworth's face needs some hair to make him hot. We can't say for sure that his clean-shaven baby face is the reason no one bothered with this cyber-crime thriller set in Chicago, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Jakarta, but we're betting it played a role. The $70 drama, which critics called lazy, made a beyond-embarrassing $19 million.
2. 'Playmobil: The Movie' (2019)19
Look, no one plays with Playmobil toys, because Legos are way cooler and more popular. So it's a no-brainer that no one would flock to the movies to see Playmobil: The Movie like they lined up for the hilarious Lego movies. It didn't help that this joyless film, with a $70 million budget, came across as one big excuse to showcase the buildable German toys and accessories. It made $13 million worldwide.
1. 'Mars Needs Moms' (2011)20
Remember this? Neither do we, because like many, we tried our best to forget this manipulative guilt trip existed. The 2011 movie used the latest technology for the time -- motion capture -- but still managed to make a $150 million intergalactic clunker about a kid who takes his mom for granted until he has to rescue her from aliens who, uh, kidnap her to force her to divulge her parenting skills. It made a microscopic $39 million worldwide, and even before it hit theaters, Disney had pulled the plug on the digital division that produced it.