20 of the Biggest Box Office Bombs of the Decade, Ranked



Warner Bros. There are few things worse than plunking down a hard-earned $15 to see a film that we've been promised is the best thing since movie theater popcorn butter, only to be smacked in the face with a plot that makes no sense -- or just as bad, to find ourselves checking our watches to see how much of our time has been sucked into movie hades. That's why in the 2010s, we handed so many bad movies an "L" by refusing to go see them at all. We did major recon before heading to the theater, and after watching the trailers, reading the reviews, or waiting for word of mouth to reach us, we gave them a hard pass. Sure enough, those movies turned out to be box office bombs so big that they crippled acting careers or even helped shut down studios.

We're not saying that the 2010s were cinematically worthless. (Far from it.) The past decade gave us plenty of great movies that we were only too happy to support, making them blockbuster hits. Films like the women-led comedy Bridesmaids, the mind-bending drama Inception, and the surprising thriller Get Out come to mind. But when Hollywood pumped out stuff that turned out to be mediocre -- or worse, knowingly made onscreen garbage in hopes of a quick buck -- we walked away.

Sometimes, these flops from the 2010s made what looks like serious money at the box office, like $260 million. But when we consider that they cost, say $200 million to make, and untold millions more to market nationwide and throughout the world, the box office returns no longer look impressive.

We get it: It's hard to make movie gold. So many things have to come together. Wonderful films hve solid acting, a compelling, well-written story, beautiful visuals, and smart direction. It's a lot, and no studio is ever going to hit all home runs all the time ... but it still doesn't mean that we're obligated to sit through bad films with our $12 snack combo.

Scroll through this list of 20 of the biggest 2010 box office bombs to check out which stinkers we still remember -- and are glad we avoided or are still ticked off we paid to watch.