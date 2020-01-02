20 Disney Movie Sequels Worth Watching on Disney+

Buena Vista Home Video/Walt Disney Home Video
The new streaming site Disney+ is full of classic movies from our childhoods and our children's childhoods. The streaming service now houses tons of old favorites, including beloved animated movies from the Disney Vault. And that's all well and good, but don't sleep on the sequels on Disney+, either.
Disney is smart. When one of its movies did well, the studio often followed it up with one (or two) more ventures. It basically followed that old saying, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Some sequels did better than others (Mulan 2 and Cinderella 2 were kind of busts with both critics and viewers, but Lion King 2 is a national treasure), and tons of these follow-up films are now available for streaming on Disney+.
Name a successful Disney movie, and it probably has a sequel, and that sequel is probably now on Disney+. The streaming site has also been adding newer movies as they come out, so expect hits like Toy Story 4 to eventually make their way over. All of the Star Wars films and a ton of the Marvel universe movies are also already on Disney+. There's so much content on the site to root through, but root around no longer, because we've come up with a list of 20 of the Disney sequels that are absolutely worth watching.
These movies expanded the story in necessary ways, are often more fun, and, in some cases, even rated higher than the originals. It's hard for a sequel to top what came before it, but some of these movies did just that. Of course, none of these movies could be possible without what came before, so for that we're grateful for the original movies. Because now we have all this to enjoy.
'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'
Rated: G
The first Princess Diaries movie didn't show us much of what Mia's actual ruling days would look like. We leave off just as she's finally flying to Genovia. But the sequel delivers on this front. We get to see what her palace looks like -- complete with the world's most epic closet -- and what her day to day princess activities are.
'Incredibles 2'
Rated: PG
It took 14 years for Pixar to make The Incredibles 2 after the original came out in 2004, but the story picks up immediately where it left off and barely skips a beat. The biggest difference is that the animation techniques improved so much in the intervening years, allowing for an even more visually powerful film.
'The Lion King 1 ½'
Rated: G
Technically, this is the third Lion King movie to come out, but it takes place during the events of the first film -- just from the perspective of Timon and Pumbaa. There's a lot of childish humor in this movie, particularly a lot of fart jokes. But for anyone who loved the original Lion King, this is a fun take on the classic story.
'The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride'
Rated: G
The worst part of The Lion King is when Mufasa dies. Fortunately, no beloved characters die in the second movie -- which makes it infinitely more fun to watch. In this sequel, Simba has a daughter who falls for the "bad boy" lion who's related to Scar. The Romeo and Juliet plot is actually so cute, and the songs in this movie are really good.
Only have time to watch just one film from this list? Make it this one.
'Mary Poppins Returns'
Rated: PG
This movie takes place two decades after the original when Jane and Michael Banks are all grown up. Michael has children of his own now, and recently lost his wife. So along comes Mary Poppins (now played by Emily Blunt because Julie Andrews isn't 29 anymore) to help mind the kids while Michael and Jane work to keep their childhood home from being taken away by the bank.
With new fun songs and a delightful lamplighter played by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this film is a worthy follow-up to a beloved classic.
'Life-Size 2'
Rated: TV-14
Tyra Banks reprised her role as Eve in this sequel that came out 18 years after the original. Aside from Banks, most of the cast in the follow-up film are new. And sadly, original star Lindsay Lohan did not appear. However, even with a new plot and cast, it still holds much of the magic of the original thanks to Banks.
'National Treasure: Book of Secrets'
Rated: PG
After stealing the Declaration of Independence in the first National Treasure movie, Nicholas Cage's character and his friends upped the ante in the sequel by kidnapping the president. As with the original, the second movie continues to make historical facts and relics actually cool.
'An Extremely Goofy Movie'
Rated: G
First came A Goofy Movie, and then came An Extremely Goofy Movie. The sequel has an even higher critics and viewer score than the original on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, which is a pretty tough thing for any follow-up film to do. The plot of the second movie follows Goofy going back to college at the same school his son is attending.
'High School Musical 2'
Rated: TV-G
Zac Efron's "Bet On It" is perhaps one of the greatest musical movie songs of all time, and it occurs in the second High School Musical film. This movie followed the characters during summer vacation where they're working at a prestigious golf resort by day and planning a staff talent show by night.
It's delightful.
'High School Musical 3'
Rated: G
The final film in the HSM franchise, this movie wrapped up all the important story lines while also delivering memorable performances and karaoke-worthy songs. It was sad to watch the characters go off to college, but at least the movies last forever and we can all re-watch on Disney+.
'Finding Dory'
Rated: PG
This adorable Finding Nemo follow-up sees Dory trying to find her long-lost parents at a California aquarium. Along the way, Dory, Marlin, and Nemo meet a whole new cast of ocean friends and Dory even gets to speak whale again. It's fun for the whole family -- adults included.
'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit'
Rated: PG
Whoopi Goldberg returns as a singer-turned-fake nun in this sequel. She agrees to teach music at a local Catholic school to help turn its reputation around and have a little fun in the process. Whoopi approaches this role much the way she did in the first film -- with humor, sincerity, and a stunning voice.
'Toy Story 2'
Rated: G
When Woody is accidentally sold at a garage sale, he goes on a journey to escape his creepy new toy collector owner and get back home to Andy. Along the way, he meets a cowgirl doll named Jessie and falls in love.
'Toy Story 3'
Rated: G
With Andy off to college, his old toys end up donated to a local day care -- where the kids haven't exactly learned to play nice. And one of the new toys they meet is even meaner than the children. But with Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and all their friends sticking together, they may just overcome this latest challenge yet.
'Fantasia 2000'
Rated: G
Fantasia 2000 follows in the original Fantasia's footsteps as a one-of-a-kind Disney creation. The movie is set to a stunning score of music, which different animators used to tell inspiring stories that meshed perfectly with the sounds. It's an amazing collaboration of story, art, and music.
'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam'
Rated: TV-G
Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers all returned for this sequel to the Disney Channel hit Camp Rock. In the second movie, a competing summer camp threatens to put Camp Rock under. It's up to Demi and the Jonas Brothers to save the day -- through song!
'Monsters University'
Rated: G
Technically, the events that take place in the movie make it a prequel, but it came out after the original Monsters, Inc. -- so we included it on this list anyway. This film tells the story of how Mike and Sully became friends back when they went to college together.
'Bambi 2'
Rated: G
Bambi may have lost his mother, but this sequel tells the story of his life with his father. It's great to see him back with a parental figure. As a bonus, no more animals are tragically shot in this film. A win for us all.
'The Rescuers Down Under'
Rated: G
Two mice travel to Australia to help rescue a young boy and his rare golden eagle from the clutches of a dangerous poacher. This is a follow-up to the original movie The Rescuers, and it's certified "fresh" by the Rotten Tomatoes review site, meaning critics and viewers rated it higher than 60%.
'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
Rated: PG
Ralph and Vanellope return in this sequel and travel the internet together in search of a part to fix Vanellope's video game. This follow-up film was widely lauded by critics and viewers alike, earning an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.