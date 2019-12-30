20 Movies Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary in 2020



Universal Studios The new year is upon us, and it marks the 20th anniversary of some very important 2000s movies. Yes, the new millennium commenced two decades ago, and it's hard to believe how far we've come and how much has changed in that time. For example, back in 2000, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were still acting in movies, y'all. The year 2000 marked the release of tons of Academy Award winners and movies that left a lasting legacy. Actors landed roles that would become iconic and are still talked about today -- and so much time has passed that some of these films have already been rebooted in recent years. If that doesn't make a person feel old, we don't know what will.

Walk down memory lane with us as we look back on some of the standout films of 2000. It was a year when Sandra Bullock had multiple hits and Kate Hudson was only 21. It was years before Leonardo DiCaprio would win an Oscar, and it also marked the year that Julia Roberts won her first and only Academy Award. (No, not for Pretty Woman. That came out 10 years previously in 1990. We reveal the answer in the list that follows.)

The year 2000 wasn't defined by any one type of film. There were rom-coms, movies based on true stories, intense dramas, and even animated hits that came out that year and have stuck around in the public consciousness ever since. It takes a lot for a movie to be remembered 20 years after it first came out, and these films will likely go on to be remembered for another 20.

They're just that memorable and iconic.