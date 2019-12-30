20 Movies Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary in 2020

The new year is upon us, and it marks the 20th anniversary of some very important 2000s movies. Yes, the new millennium commenced two decades ago, and it's hard to believe how far we've come and how much has changed in that time. For example, back in 2000, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were still acting in movies, y'all.
The year 2000 marked the release of tons of Academy Award winners and movies that left a lasting legacy. Actors landed roles that would become iconic and are still talked about today -- and so much time has passed that some of these films have already been rebooted in recent years. If that doesn't make a person feel old, we don't know what will.
Walk down memory lane with us as we look back on some of the standout films of 2000. It was a year when Sandra Bullock had multiple hits and Kate Hudson was only 21. It was years before Leonardo DiCaprio would win an Oscar, and it also marked the year that Julia Roberts won her first and only Academy Award. (No, not for Pretty Woman. That came out 10 years previously in 1990. We reveal the answer in the list that follows.)
The year 2000 wasn't defined by any one type of film. There were rom-coms, movies based on true stories, intense dramas, and even animated hits that came out that year and have stuck around in the public consciousness ever since. It takes a lot for a movie to be remembered 20 years after it first came out, and these films will likely go on to be remembered for another 20.
They're just that memorable and iconic.
'The Beach'1
Premiered: February 11, 2000
Rated: R
This Leonardo DiCaprio movie made its Maya Bay setting in Thailand a popular tourist destination -- so popular that the beach recently had to shut down to allow its damaged coral reefs to recover. According to Time magazine, it will remain closed through 2021.
'My Dog Skip'2
Premiered: March 3, 2000
Rated: PG
This movie made us all sob 20 years ago, and it makes us sob now. My Dog Skip follows young, withdrawn Willie who finds a new lease on life, thanks to his new best friend: a dog named Skip. It really highlights just how special pets can be. Let's all hug ours extra tight tonight in honor of Skip.
'Erin Brockovich'3
Premiered: March 14, 2000
Rated: R
Julia Roberts won the Best Actress Oscar for playing this true-to-life character. The real Erin Brockovich was an average citizen with no background in law when she mounted a case against California's Pacific Gas & Electric Company to protect the water supply in a small town. It was one woman against a giant corporation, and her impact on the case, in addition to the movie about it, made her a well-known name for years.
'American Psycho'4
Premiered: April 14, 2000
Rated: R
Christian Bale has starred in a lot of roles since American Psycho came out 20 years ago. He's been in The Machinist, the Batman franchise, The Big Short, and more. But he'll always be recognized for his time playing Patrick Bateman back in 2000.
'28 Days'5
Premiered: April 14, 2000
Rated: PG-13
Not to be confused with the scary movie 28 Days Later, this Sandra Bullock film follows a journalist's attempt to get sober in just 28 days. The year 2000 was a big movie year for Bullock, as she also starred in Miss Congeniality, which turns 20 later in the year.
'Love & Basketball'6
Premiered: April 21, 2000
Rated: PG-13
Male and female basketball players fall in love even as their sports careers veer in different directions. Not a fan of b-ball? The sweet romantic plot line will still keep ya invested.
'Gladiator'7
Premiered: May 5, 2000
Rated: R
Gladiator won the Academy Award for Best Picture as well as four other Oscars that year. It celebrates its 20th anniversary in mid-2020.
'Coyote Ugly'8
Premiered: August 4, 2000
Rated: PG-13
The real Coyote Ugly bar is still up and running in New York City 20 years after the movie celebrating the saloon first came out. This film followed a young songwriter with aspirations of one day making it big.
'Bring It On'9
Premiered: August 22, 2000
Rated PG-13
Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union starred in this classic film about competing cheerleading teams. Bring It On is just as iconic today as it was two decades ago. Ariana Grande recently referenced the movie in her "Thank U, Next" video.
'Almost Famous'10
Premiered: September 22, 2000
Rated: R
Gone are the days where a teenage boy could land a major magazine story for a high profile outlet like Rolling Stone about his favorite band, but this 1970s-set movie lives on. Although Almost Famous takes place in 1973, it actually came out in 2000 when star Kate Hudson was just 21.
'Remember the Titans'11
Premiered: September 23, 2000
Rated: PG
This movie is based on a true story about a black coach and a high school football team navigating having both black and white team members for the first time. Remember the Titans is a heartwarming and inspiring film that's as moving today as it was 20 years ago. Sadly, Herman Boone, the real coach that Denzel Washington portrayed, died this month.
'Meet the Parents'12
Premiered: October 6, 2000
Rated: PG-13
The hilarious comedy about a boyfriend meeting his girlfriend's family for the first time will always make viewers laugh, cringe, and cry. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since an in-depth conversation about cat milking first occurred on screen, but here we are.
'Charlie's Angels'13
Premiered: November 3, 2000
Rated: PG-13
This year, we saw a reboot of this classic story, but it's hard to beat the 2000 version of Charlie's Angels with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu as the main characters.
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'14
Premiered: November 17, 2000
Rated: PG
Jim Carrey's live-action portrayal of The Grinch has divided audiences for two decades. Some people love this version of the film, and others are totally creeped out by it. Still, it's likely to endure another two or more decades just because it is such a classic.
'Our Lips Are Sealed'15
Premiered: November 21, 2000
Rated: G
Remember when the Olsen twins still acted? The two of them left the business about a decade ago, but their large body of work will live on. Our Lips Are Sealed follows the twins' characters to Sydney, Australia, where they're entered into the Witness Protection Program after seeing a high-profile robbery unfold.
'The Emperor's New Groove'16
Premiered: December 15, 2000
Rated: G
This Disney classic follows an out-of-touch emperor who one day finds himself turned into a llama. From there, he has to rely on the help of a local villager to get his life back. Along the way, the emperor learns a powerful lesson about the people he's meant to lead.
'What Women Want'17
Premiered: December 15, 2000
Rated: PG-13
What Women Want spawned a recent reboot called What Men Want that premiered in 2019. The original features an advertising executive who wakes up one day able to hear the thoughts of all the women around him.
'Chocolat'18
Premiered: December 15, 2000
Rated: PG-13
In Chocolat, a small French village is tempted by the sweet treats of a new chocolatier. Gather an array of sweets to munch on before starting to watch this film.
'Cast Away'19
Premiered: December 22, 2000
Rated: PG-13
Tom Hanks completely transformed himself for his role as a man stranded on a deserted island. He's no stranger to completely stepping into character, but these days, Hanks has left behind the extreme method acting of losing a massive amount of weight and growing wild facial hair.
'Miss Congeniality'20
Premiered: December 22, 2000
Rated: PG-13
It's hard to believe it's been two decades since we first met Gracie Hart, but we're so glad we did. This Sandra Bullock classic about an undercover agent at a beauty pageant will live on in infamy for years.