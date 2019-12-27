20 of the Best Movies of the 2010s



Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Though we're looking forward to welcoming the roaring '20s -- and can't wait to see upcoming movies that the new decade has lined up for us -- we're not about to kick the flicks of the 2010s to the curb. The past 10 years have produced gems in all genres that will always be worth watching over again, and some of them should even be considered classics. After all, this was the decade of huge change in Hollywood. It was a decade in which movies and those who make them became more diverse, and when women broke through big time, when streaming services like Netflix brought world-class filmmaking into our living rooms, to the delight of everyone -- but especially moms everywhere, who know how hard it is to get out to the theater when we have little ones relying on us. All of this change made the film landscape all the richer.

The 2010s definitely broke lots of barriers.

Remember when Hollywood thought that a female filmmaker couldn't make a thriller or draw a wide range of movie fans to the theater to watch an action film with a female lead? Remember when horror movies relied heavily on jump scares and had nothing to say about race and class, let alone manage to also be funny? Remember when Disney acted like it couldn't figure out how make a great, inoffensive animated flick with a non-white character as a lead?

Yeah, all those things went straight out the window when great movies of the 2010s proved them wrong.

The 2010s were also a decade in which a big crop of great actresses and actors came into their own, making movies that entertained or shocked us, and becoming favorites that we love onscreen as well as off. We can't wait to see what they do next, but for now, let's look back at 20 of the best movies of the past 10 years.