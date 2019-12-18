'Downton Abbey' Stars Hint at a Second Movie in Exclusive Video

Jenny Erikson
The Downton Abbey movie is out on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray this week, and we're already hungry for more! The movie is absolutely delightful -- a visually stunning trip down memory lane with the Crawley family and their downstairs staff, with new adventures thrown in to keep things interesting. Of course as soon as the credits rolled, my first thought was -- are they going to make another one?
I never dreamt that I’d get to ask several of the actors on the show, and Julian Fellowes, the show creator and writer himself, if there’s going to be another film, but that’s exactly what happened last week. I was invited to England to celebrate the home entertainment release of the movie, and got to chat with Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Sofie McShera (Daisy Mason), and Michael C. Fox (Andy the footman) about some behind-the-scenes stuff, what they really think of their characters, and of course -- is there going to be another movie?
-
The official word on Downton Abbey 2...
-
As part of the press tour, we were also invited to have a real-life Downton Abbey adventure, including watching a screening of the movie at Highclere Castle.
-
-
And just because the kind folks at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment wanted to make sure we got the full Downton experience, we also got to take part in some very cool activities.
-
Watch the video to see the interviews, and immerse yourself even further into the Downton universe.
All four actors got real on what they really think of their characters, what their movie reunion was really like after a three-year hiatus, and who most often recognizes them in public (hint -- it's not the Brits).
-
-
The Downton Abbey movie is out on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD now -- just in time for Christmas.
Share this Story