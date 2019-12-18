'Downton Abbey' Stars Hint at a Second Movie in Exclusive Video

The Downton Abbey movie is out on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray this week, and we're already hungry for more! The movie is absolutely delightful -- a visually stunning trip down memory lane with the Crawley family and their downstairs staff, with new adventures thrown in to keep things interesting. Of course as soon as the credits rolled, my first thought was -- are they going to make another one? 

I never dreamt that I’d get to ask several of the actors on the show, and Julian Fellowes, the show creator and writer himself, if there’s going to be another film, but that’s exactly what happened last week. I was invited to England to celebrate the home entertainment release of the movie, and got to chat with Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Sofie McShera (Daisy Mason), and Michael C. Fox (Andy the footman) about some behind-the-scenes stuff, what they really think of their characters, and of course -- is there going to be another movie?

  • The official word on Downton Abbey 2...

    Sophie McShera, Michael C. Fox
    Jenny Erikson

    All four actors are totally on board to make it happen! There is no official word on when and where it's happening, but in a round table discussion with Julian Fellowes, even he admitted that this is something he'd very much like to see happen. Given the box office success of the movie, Julian's enthusiasm for his personally created Downton world, and the actors' excitement over filming again ... I'm going to go out on a limb and say it's only a matter of time.

  • As part of the press tour, we were also invited to have a real-life Downton Abbey adventure, including watching a screening of the movie at Highclere Castle.

    Jenny Erikson Downton Abbey
    Jenny Erikson

    Highclere is the real star of the show here, playing the famous Crawley manor. It is open to the public certain times of the year, and if you're an avid fan and have the means to travel -- go. It was absolutely magical and surreal to walk through the rooms where some of my favorite characters played out scenes that made me fall in love with them. 

    Most of the "upstairs" scenes of the show and movie were shot onsite, and it really does look just like it does in the show and movie, right down to the portraits on the walls. It was also pretty meta to be watching a scene of the movie with Lord and Lady Grantham in the library ... whilst sitting in the library where it was filmed. Oh that mantel next to Cora? Yes, that is currently three feet to my left. Un. Real.

  • And just because the kind folks at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment wanted to make sure we got the full Downton experience, we also got to take part in some very cool activities.

    Jenny Erikson Falcon
    Jenny Erikson

    Falconry, anyone? We also got to shoot clay pigeons, herd some ducks (you heard me), witness an equestrian fox hunt (well, a fox-scent hunt ... no animals were harmed), try on tiaras like Lady Mary and Lady Edith, chat with costume designer Anna Robbins, and even learn to make some perfect cocktails from the Downton Abbey cocktail recipe book.

  • Watch the video to see the interviews, and immerse yourself even further into the Downton universe.

    All four actors got real on what they really think of their characters, what their movie reunion was really like after a three-year hiatus, and who most often recognizes them in public (hint -- it's not the Brits).

  • The Downton Abbey movie is out on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD now -- just in time for Christmas.

    Down Abbey DVD
    Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

    It's such a lovely film, and after spending time with some of the creators, as well as on "set" at Highclere Castle, it's even more obvious how much heart went into this project. If you're a fan of the show, you will not be disappointed, and even if you've never seen a single episode, I was reassured by a fellow journalist on the trip that it solidly stands on its own, as he'd been a Downton rookie when he was invited. 10/10, would recommend to anyone who enjoys period films, lovable characters, British accents, and a solid, enjoyable story.


    *Disclosure: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment invited me as a guest on behalf of CafeMom, and all travel, accommodations, meals, and experiences were provided by them. However, all opinions and thoughts expressed in this article are my own, and were not influenced by Universal or anyone involved with the making of 'Downton Abbey.'

