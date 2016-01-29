From War Correspondent to 'A Christmas Prince': Meet the Woman Behind Our Fave Holiday Movies

Netflix; Courtesy of Karen Schaler
In a world full of chaos, tragedy, heartache, pain, and just bad news, we need an escape in the form of a feel-good movie with a happy ending. Christmas movies make us happy. They're fun to watch, give us something to look forward to, and allow tired moms of the world a chance to insert ourselves into a magical small town full of gingerbread houses and the cleanest of homes with no laundry to fold.
There are tons of Christmas movies to fill up our DVRs and queues, and we have one woman to thank for some of our newest faves.
Karen Schaler -- better known as "Christmas Karen" -- is the woman behind lovable holiday films such as 'A Christmas Prince.'
Karen wrote the original screenplay for the Netflix Christmas hit that's since inspired A Christmas Prince:The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. So if you find yourself in love with all things Aldovia, you know who to thank (wink).
Her journey into the world of Christmas comes years after being a war correspondent in places like Bosnia and Afghanistan.
Karen looked to travel as a form of "therapy" as well as Christmas movies that later had her eyeing Hallmark.
Traveling across the world for work, Karen's personal travels inspired her to create Travel Therapy TV, a series all about the most "inspiring and empowering" places around the globe that can inspire people to enjoy a happier life.
"I traveled to 68 countries over the last 11 years, doing these Travel Therapy TV segments that are inspiring, empowering, and telling stories that will hopefully bring enlightenment, and empowerment," Schaler explains to CafeMom.
"I would get back from covering difficult stories and escape into these films," she tells CafeMom. "I always wanted to write a Hallmark movie."
With a script written, Karen decided to take a leap of faith, refusing to take "no" for an answer.
"I didn't have any connections -- no Hollywood agent, no Hollywood anything," she mentions to CafeMom. "Of course the agents would say, 'We can't represent you until you have something to represent, until you are somebody.' I had this screenplay, but when I sent it out I couldn't get anybody to read it."
After navigating denial after denial, Karen finally found a producer who liked her script ... except he wanted something more royal.
"I found a producer that answered my email. He actually said, 'I'm not quite sure how your email got through to me, but this looks interesting,'" Karen Schaler reveals to CafeMom about her breakthrough moment.
At the time, Karen had a different script than what the producer was looking for. "He had just done a royal Christmas movie for Hallmark that aired the night before," she continues. "I watched it, congratulated him, and he goes 'You want to write a royal one?'"
And as you might've guessed, Karen's answer was yes.
So she wrote a spec script that would go on to become 'A Christmas Prince,' Netflix's first original Christmas movie.
"No one expected this movie to blow up," Karen notes.
From 'A Christmas Prince,' Karen went on to write 'Christmas Camp' that found a home on Hallmark.
'Every Day Is Christmas,' Karen's third movie that was the experience of a lifetime -- appeared on Lifetime.
Karen Schaler's newest movie, 'Rediscovering Christmas,' is on Lifetime, and like the rest of her projects, she hopes will bring holiday cheer.
"I want the characters to connect with people watching," she explains.
So what's next for Christmas Karen? A Hallmark movie that steers away from the winter holiday.
"I can't tell you too much, but I am actually in development right now for a Hallmark movie. It's slated for next year but won't be at Christmas," Schaler exclusively reveals to CafeMom about her upcoming movie project. "It's full circle, because when I started, I wanted to write romantic comedies."
We can't wait to see it!
