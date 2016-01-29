From War Correspondent to 'A Christmas Prince': Meet the Woman Behind Our Fave Holiday Movies

In a world full of chaos, tragedy, heartache, pain, and just bad news, we need an escape in the form of a feel-good movie with a happy ending. Christmas movies make us happy. They're fun to watch, give us something to look forward to, and allow tired moms of the world a chance to insert ourselves into a magical small town full of gingerbread houses and the cleanest of homes with no laundry to fold.

  • There are tons of Christmas movies to fill up our DVRs and queues, and we have one woman to thank for some of our newest faves.

    Rose McIver in A Christmas Prince (2017)
    A Christmas Prince satisfies our Hallmark-loving hearts! This Netflix movie is so good, it has not one but two follow-ups to enjoy on days we wish we could whisk ourselves away to Aldovia to cover a press conference, meet the man of our dreams -- who happens to be royalty -- and live out our happily ever after.

  • Karen Schaler -- better known as "Christmas Karen" -- is the woman behind lovable holiday films such as 'A Christmas Prince.'

    Karen wrote the original screenplay for the Netflix Christmas hit that's since inspired A Christmas Prince:The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. So if you find yourself in love with all things Aldovia, you know who to thank (wink).

  • Her journey into the world of Christmas comes years after being a war correspondent in places like Bosnia and Afghanistan. 

    Karen Schaler war correspondent
    "My background is a news reporter, mainly crime, investigative," Karen Schaler tells CafeMom. "About 11 years ago, I wanted to do a 180, lifetime switch, where I wanted to start covering positive, inspiring stories that made people happy -- and made myself happy as well."

  • Karen looked to travel as a form of "therapy" as well as Christmas movies that later had her eyeing Hallmark.

    Traveling across the world for work, Karen's personal travels inspired her to create Travel Therapy TV, a series all about the most "inspiring and empowering" places around the globe that can inspire people to enjoy a happier life.

    "I traveled to 68 countries over the last 11 years, doing these Travel Therapy TV segments that are inspiring, empowering, and telling stories that will hopefully bring enlightenment, and empowerment," Schaler explains to CafeMom.

  • "I would get back from covering difficult stories and escape into these films," she tells CafeMom. "I always wanted to write a Hallmark movie."

    Ashley Williams Christmas in Evergreen
    "I started watching all of the Hallmark movies I could," Schaler adds after having her "aha" moment. "I started writing down notes -- like '18 minutes is where the first act break is. This was when they first meet. This was the near miss kiss.' I just studied it, and people laugh, but I brought that journalism side in, and I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this.'"

  • With a script written, Karen decided to take a leap of faith, refusing to take "no" for an answer.

    "I didn't have any connections -- no Hollywood agent, no Hollywood anything," she mentions to CafeMom. "Of course the agents would say, 'We can't represent you until you have something to represent, until you are somebody.' I had this screenplay, but when I sent it out I couldn't get anybody to read it."

  • After navigating denial after denial, Karen finally found a producer who liked her script ... except he wanted something more royal.

    "I found a producer that answered my email. He actually said, 'I'm not quite sure how your email got through to me, but this looks interesting,'" Karen Schaler reveals to CafeMom about her breakthrough moment.

    At the time, Karen had a different script than what the producer was looking for. "He had just done a royal Christmas movie for Hallmark that aired the night before," she continues. "I watched it, congratulated him, and he goes 'You want to write a royal one?'"

    And as you might've guessed, Karen's answer was yes.

  • So she wrote a spec script that would go on to become 'A Christmas Prince,' Netflix's first original Christmas movie.

    Rose McIver and Ben Lamb in A Christmas Prince (2017)
    Netflix

    "There were no Christmas movies on Netflix," Karen recalls. Needless to say, seeing A Christmas Prince on the streaming service was quite the unexpected twist, as Schaler thought it would be a part of Hallmark's lineup. "That was a huge surprise. At that point, it sort of blew my mind," she adds. "I was surprised when it ended up on Netflix, that it would be Netflix's first original Christmas movie.

    "When the movie came out, immediately I knew the Hallmark people would find it, because it's this sweet Hallmark story that I wrote, and the Netflix audience, some of them had never even watched a Hallmark movie, was like, 'What in the world was this crazy movie? This is silly, this is cheesy' -- all the things you thought. 'This is ridiculous.'"

  • "No one expected this movie to blow up," Karen notes.

    Rose McIver, Tahirah Sharif, and Joel McVeagh in A Christmas Prince
    Netflix

    "I didn't expect the movie to blow up, but I also didn't expect the movie to land on Netflix. Things happen fast, and it sort of instantly, just took people by surprise. Whether you love Christmas movies, whether you had never seen this type of Christmas movie but it was new, and it was fresh, and it was something different," she says. 

    "I think it came at a time, just like now, when there's so much uncertainty, so much negativity, and so much heaviness, that it was light and it was funny, it was goofy and silly, but still heartfelt, and had a story. I think all of that combined made it what it is today."

  • From 'A Christmas Prince,' Karen went on to write 'Christmas Camp' that found a home on Hallmark.

    Milan Williams, Alex Cheeks, Bobby Campo, Lily Anne Harrison in Christmas Camp
    Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy of MarVista Entertainment

    ... and it was truly a dream come true.

    "When I got the call that Hallmark wanted it, I was beyond excited," Schaler explains. As soon as I wrote Christmas Camp, the movie, it went into production. It was very fast. They were chasing snow."

    Christmas Camp would go on to premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries as part of the network's 2019 Christmas in July lineup that would soon turn into a novel. "I wrote the movie first, and then I wrote the book," she clarifies about the Christmas Camp book that inspired the novels Christmas Camp Wedding and Finding Christmas -- as well as the real-life Christmas Camp experience.

  • 'Every Day Is Christmas,' Karen's third movie that was the experience of a lifetime -- appeared on Lifetime.

    Toni Braxton in Every Day Is Christmas
    Courtesy of Lifetime

    "Lifetime called and said, 'Hey, come in and pitch us. We're looking at a movie for Toni Braxton,'" Karen Schaler shares with CafeMom. "Every Day Is Christmas is a movie that has a special place in my heart. I created the movie, specifically for her, from scratch. I got to collaborate from the very beginning, with the actors that'd be reading my lines and Lifetime in an incredibly collaborative way."

  • Karen Schaler's newest movie, 'Rediscovering Christmas,' is on Lifetime, and like the rest of her projects, she hopes will bring holiday cheer.

    Jessica Lowndes and B.J. Britt star in Rediscovering Christmas
    Courtesy of Lifetime

    Premiering on December 15, Rediscovering Christmas stars Jessica Lowndes and B.J. Britt about a department store associate who would love nothing more than a chance to enjoy a much-needed vacation in the tropics but helps her sister put on an annual festival in their hometown.

  • "I want the characters to connect with people watching," she explains. 

    Karen Schaler
    Courtesy of Karen Schaler

    "I really believe that watching these Christmas movies can be your family," she continues. "You can be immersed into these families, and you can find comfort there. I know I did. I was an only child, so it was just me and my mom. I was alone a lot when I was growing up with my mom working, and those Christmas movies were like my family.

    "They were my friends, and I loved them," she says. "The fact that I can write them now, I feel like it's such a blessing, and it's my way I can give back in a tiny way, to all the joy that's been given to me over these years."

  • So what's next for Christmas Karen? A Hallmark movie that steers away from the winter holiday.

    "I can't tell you too much, but I am actually in development right now for a Hallmark movie. It's slated for next year but won't be at Christmas," Schaler exclusively reveals to CafeMom about her upcoming movie project. "It's full circle, because when I started, I wanted to write romantic comedies."

    We can't wait to see it!

