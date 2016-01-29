From War Correspondent to 'A Christmas Prince': Meet the Woman Behind Our Fave Holiday Movies

After navigating denial after denial, Karen finally found a producer who liked her script ... except he wanted something more royal.

"I found a producer that answered my email. He actually said, 'I'm not quite sure how your email got through to me, but this looks interesting,'" Karen Schaler reveals to CafeMom about her breakthrough moment.

At the time, Karen had a different script than what the producer was looking for. "He had just done a royal Christmas movie for Hallmark that aired the night before," she continues. "I watched it, congratulated him, and he goes 'You want to write a royal one?'"

And as you might've guessed, Karen's answer was yes.