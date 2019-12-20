20 Movies to Inspire Kids to Give Back

There are so many ways to teach children important lessons of kindness, empathy, caring, helping others, and more. They probably learn some of those skills at school, others from their parents, maybe some of them at church if they go, and even movies can teach kids to give back to their communities and the people around them.
Yes, movies usually serve primarily as vessels of entertainment, but they can also be pretty influential on the young minds watching them. Seeing beloved characters on screen helping others or learning about the right things to do can be enormously beneficial for youngsters. Just as books and stories can come with morals that teach children lessons, so, too, can movies.
Some of the morals in these movies are easy to see and understand. But not every movie on this list of inspiring films has a super obvious life lesson about giving back. Some of them may require a little post-viewing chat between parents and kids to fully understand the message of the film. After all, kids can be easily distracted. They may spend too much of the watching experience focusing on the surface level plot and not understanding the deeper messages. But, with a little coaxing, they should be able to understand the lessons about giving back to those less fortunate than themselves.
A few of these films are rated PG-13 and are probably best suited for slightly older children, but that's okay. Teens need to be reminded about helping others too! And if, as adults, we also need a refresher, these movies will jog all our memories. From time to time, we could all use a little help to remember to help others.
'Silver Bells' (2013)1
Rated: TV-GWhen a highly competitive sportscaster gets in a fight with his son's basketball coach, he's sentenced to community service via being a Christmastime bell-ringer for the Salvation Army. He soon learns about the importance of helping and giving, which kids will easily be able to pick up on as well.
'The Lorax'2
Rated: PG
This Dr. Seuss tale is perfect for helping educate children about the environment and how we can't just take and take and give nothing in return. The original book does a good job of explaining that, but the movie-length exploration of the pitfalls of greed is helpful to really cement that message.
'Up'3
Rated: PG
Young Russell is a scout that many children can identify with. He's trying to earn his badge for assisting the elderly, although he gets caught up in a much grander adventure than he expected. This movie teaches empathy for people different than ourselves and that no one is ever too young (or too old) to help someone else.
'The Ultimate Gift'4
Rated: PG
Jason's wealthy grandfather's will promises him "the ultimate gift" if he can complete 12 assignments first. Each task is centered on helping others, and they slowly transform Jason from jaded to kind, especially when he meets and befriends a sick girl and her mother. By the time he receives the $100 million prize at the end, he doesn't need or want it anymore. Instead he uses the money to build a hospital, and thereby unlocks an even larger inheritance from his grandfather for doing the right thing with the money.
This movie has two sequels, The Ultimate Life and The Ultimate Legacy, and all three of them will help teach children the importance of giving to and helping those less fortunate than them.
'Pollyanna' (1960)5
Rated: G
In a short amount of time in her new town, the ever-cheerful orphan Pollyanna changes the lives and uplifts the spirits of everyone around her. And when she suffers an injury that makes her feel hopeless for the first time ever, the town returns the kindness to help get her through the tough time.
This movie will inspire any viewer to take life's ups and downs in stride, to get through the day with a smile, and to always be kind to others, because no one knows what they might be going through.
'The Grinch' (2018)6
Rated: PG
This updated version of Dr. Seuss' Grinch story takes the classic tale and gives it an even more positive message of acceptance and love. In this tale, the Grinch hates Christmas because he didn't have a family growing up and didn't get to celebrate the holiday.
By the end of the movie, though, Cindy-Lou teaches the Grinch that family isn't just who's blood related. And by inviting the Grinch to Christmas dinner, she teaches children everywhere that being kind to those who are struggling is the true meaning of the holiday.
'Gandhi'7
Rated: PG
Gandhi's live story may be a little intense for younger children, but his message of nonviolence while also standing for justice could be very inspiring for older kids to see. This movie takes viewers through Gandhi's whole life and the struggles he faced, and it shows how he never wavered from his message of nonviolence while also helping others.
'The Incredibles'8
Rated: PG
Children may not be superheroes, but this movie will still teach them about the importance of using whatever one's special skills may be to help the community. For the Parr family of superheroes, that was using their unique super powers to save their city. But, for a kid, that can mean making signs to hold a fundraising lemonade sale, singing at a nursing home, or more.
Parents may need to explain the movie's lessons a bit to have them hit home, but once we compare volunteering at a shelter to what Mr. Incredible does to save a collapsing building, kids will likely be raring to help.
'Klaus'9
Rated: PG
This brand new Netflix holiday film presents a version of how Santa came to be. Wealthy postal service heir Jesper is exiled for his brattiness and ends up meeting an old toy maker named Klaus. He concocts a plan to boost the postal service by having children write letters to Klaus who will then donate a toy to the child.
Although Jesper starts his plan for selfish reasons, he learns by the end of the film how fulfilling it is to help others just for the sake of helping and being kind. Children will watch his transformation from selfish to selfless and hopefully be able to replicate those giving skills in their own lives.
'Batkid Begins'10
Rated: PG
This documentary follows the amazing story of "Batkid," aka young cancer survivor Miles Scott. His Make-A-Wish request was to be Batman for a day, and the entire city of San Francisco worked together to make his wish come true. Seeing the lengths people went to make Miles' dream day special will inspire any viewer to give back.
'Free Willy'11
Rated: PG
Animals deserve our kindness as much as people, and Free Willy is an excellent way to teach children that lesson. When young Jesse befriends a killer whale, he soon realizes that the animal deserves to be back in the wild where it came from, and he sets about to make that happen. While his rescue attempt was extreme, it helps open a larger conversation about humane treatment of animals in captivity and how we need to be respectful to all forms of life.
'Robin Hood' (1973)12
Rated: G
Stealing from the rich isn't necessarily the best way to go about giving back to the poor, but this movie does help show young children the importance of helping those less privileged than ourselves — lest we end up like the greedy prince. Instead of taking money, though, we can teach our kids to hold a fundraiser or donate out of their allowance if they want to help.
'A Christmas Carol'13
Rated: PG
Ebenezer Scrooge is the ultimate cautionary tale for children. In the movie, Scrooge is shown how his whole life will unfold if he continues to be a greedy person, and it doesn't end well for him. This life lesson teaches him to be giving while he can, and it will help teach our kids that too.
'It Could Happen To You' (1994)14
Rated: PG
In this movie, a police officer doesn't have enough money to tip his waitress, so he promises to split his lottery ticket with her if he ends up winning. When he does miraculously win $4 million, he holds true to his promise. The people around both of them are greedy and want their earnings, but the officer and waitress are determined to do good with the winnings.
This movie will show kids that the true value of money is the good we can do with it. (But please always tip the waitstaff with real money.)
'Groundhog Day'15
Rated: PG
Bill Murray's character Phil doesn't care much about anyone but himself. But when he's doomed to repeat the same day forever, he begins to improve upon himself and his relationship with others. It just goes to show that it's never too late to become a better person — especially for kids who get to start that journey young.
'It’s A Wonderful Life'16
Rated: PG
This classic Christmas movie highlights how important just one person's actions can be. When George Bailey wishes for a world where he never existed, he gets to see how many small decisions he made that had actually helped other people. It's the perfect film for children who may wonder how one young person can actually help in a meaningful way.
'Millions' (2004)17
Rated: PG
Two brothers stumble upon a bag of money and have very different ideas of what to do with it. But kindness wins out for one of the brothers who takes all the money he can to donate it and do various other good deeds. Seeing children struggle firsthand with ethics and how to help others is a powerful lesson for other youngsters watching.
'Pay It Forward'18
Rated: PG-13
A young boy develops a plan to "pay it forward," with each act of kindness going on to inspire another. Soon the whole country sees a positive change from the actions he started. It's another great way for kids to see how, yes, even children can make a difference. This movie is rated PG-13, so it's best for older kids.
'Last Christmas'19
Rated: PG-13
Another PG-13 movie that is still worth seeing for older kids is the newly released Last Christmas. During the holidays, Kate meets a mysterious man and soon finds herself motivated to do as much good as he's been doing. Before long she's volunteering at a homeless shelter, working on her relationship with her family, and getting her life together. The movie's message is an inspiring one of paying attention to those around us and helping where we can.
'Patch Adams'20
Rated: PG-13
Robin Williams stars in this film about a doctor who uses kindness and humor to help his patients. Laughter really is the best medicine, and it's an easy way for kids to give back to those around them. This movie is for older children, but it's lesson is inspiring nonetheless. And it's even based on a true story.