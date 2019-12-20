20 Movies to Inspire Kids to Give Back



There are so many ways to teach children important lessons of kindness, empathy, caring, helping others, and more. They probably learn some of those skills at school, others from their parents, maybe some of them at church if they go, and even movies can teach kids to give back to their communities and the people around them. Yes, movies usually serve primarily as vessels of entertainment, but they can also be pretty influential on the young minds watching them. Seeing beloved characters on screen helping others or learning about the right things to do can be enormously beneficial for youngsters. Just as books and stories can come with morals that teach children lessons, so, too, can movies.

Some of the morals in these movies are easy to see and understand. But not every movie on this list of inspiring films has a super obvious life lesson about giving back. Some of them may require a little post-viewing chat between parents and kids to fully understand the message of the film. After all, kids can be easily distracted. They may spend too much of the watching experience focusing on the surface level plot and not understanding the deeper messages. But, with a little coaxing, they should be able to understand the lessons about giving back to those less fortunate than themselves.

A few of these films are rated PG-13 and are probably best suited for slightly older children, but that's okay. Teens need to be reminded about helping others too! And if, as adults, we also need a refresher, these movies will jog all our memories. From time to time, we could all use a little help to remember to help others.