25 Movies & Series for Tired Moms to Enjoy on Netflix

This is not ground-breaking information, but being a mom is exhausting. We're all balancing home life, chores, child care, maybe a spouse, possibly a career, and our own needs -- and it can get real old, real quick. But since self-care for moms is so trendy right now (and, on the real, essential for our mental sanity and continued ability to be a good mom for our kids), we can take a break from it all to watch these movies and TV shows for moms on Netflix.
Some of these series will transport us to another place (Italy, India, Bali, a vineyard in California, luxurious Australia), and others will make us feel less alone by showing us moms who are struggling in many familiar ways.
There's not only one way to be a mom -- we are all doing the best we can. These TV shows and movies acknowledge and reflect that we're all in this together. And while not every character in these projects are about moms themselves, moms will love to watch for the escapism, validation, or just plain fun that they bring. (There are some genius comedy women in these offerings, like former Saturday Night Live actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, among others.)
So throw a girls' night and have the whole gang over to watch. Or stay in for a little much-needed alone time, just cuddle up in bed, in the bath, or on the couch with some popcorn, a glass of wine, and the coziest blanket for some relaxation, validation, and laughs.
These 25 movies and shows will take our minds off whatever nonsense motherhood threw at us that day, and we'll be able to hit the ground running to do it all tomorrow.
-
'Otherhood'1
After motherhood comes "otherhood," when moms suddenly have to figure out how they fit into their adult children's lives. In this movie, Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, and Felicity Huffman play three best friends and mothers who decide to reconnect with their children on Mother's Day. And they may end up reconnecting with themselves, too, along the way.
-
'Good Girls'2
Most moms would do anything for their kids, but the women of Good Girls take that to a whole other level when they decide to rob a grocery store to help their cash-strapped families. Soon, one robbery job turns into a crime empire that they find themselves actually enjoying running.
The juxtaposition on the show between their regular mom duties (school pickup, bake sales, field trips) and their illicit activities makes for a hilarious watch.
-
-
'I Don't Know How She Does It'3
Sarah Jessica Parker stars in this movie about a mom who is trying to "do it all" by being a good mom, wife, and the breadwinner of the family. This film is for every mother who's dealing with this same delicate balancing act that no one around her seems to understand. We've got this.
Moms are superheroes.
-
'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce'4Usually, Bravo is known for its reality TV shows, but Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce was the network's first scripted series. It's like a modern day Sex and the City for the moms, and now it's available on Netflix. Fall in love with the BFF bonds that these women have as they deal with divorce, motherhood, exes, dating in one's 40s, and more. Life is tough out there, but good friends help make everything better.
-
-
'I'm Sorry'5
Sure, there's a place for being the straight-laced wife and mom, but Andrea is not that. That's not to say she's a bad mom -- she just tells it like it is and has fun in life while doing it. When watching I'm Sorry, we find ourselves being like, yep, mhm, at almost every scene.
It's all so relatable.
-
'Fun Mom Dinner'6What could go wrong at a fun mom dinner that features alcohol, karaoke, and a cute bartender played by Adam Levine? Four preschool class moms are about to find out in this hilarious film that stars Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, Katie Aselton, and Bridget Everett.
Every mom deserves a night off, and watching this movie is just that.
-
-
'Schitt's Creek'7
When a wealthy family loses everything except the rundown town they own called Schitt's Creek, they're forced to move there and live a life without luxury. The horror! This series is a cult favorite and it's so easy to fall for these spoiled but ultimately lovable characters.
-
'Jane the Virgin'8
Told in a telenovela style, this TV show features several generations of moms helping Jane prepare to be a mother as well when she's accidentally inseminated at a routine OB-GYN appointment.
(Whoops.)
The shocking twists and turns every episode keep us all wanting to hit "play next episode," immediately after one ends.
-
-
'Workin' Moms'9
Some moms don't like to work, some moms do, and neither choice is wrong. For those of us who are working mothers, this TV show will hit home as we watch the parents juggle home life and career with (thankfully) a group of super understanding mom friends by their side.
-
'Yummy Mummies'10
The show is basically the definition of a guilty pleasure. It's a docuseries about a group of Australian mothers who live a luxurious life and want their babies to be just as well off. We can't believe the lengths these ladies will go to achieve their luxe goals, but money bouquets and horse-drawn carriages do make an appearance. So that gives viewers a little hint about what to expect when these moms are expecting.
-
-
'Eat Pray Love'11
Based on the popular memoir of the same name, this movie follows Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) as she leaves behind her home, husband, and career to find herself. Her adventure takes her through Italy, India, and Bali as she finally puts herself first and tries new things on this global adventure.
While watching, we feel transported out of our own lives and around the world with Liz.
-
'The Letdown'12
Audrey is new to this whole mom thing, so she joins a parenting support group and makes friends with people who are struggling just as much as she is. This series may not take us out of our exhausting motherhood journey, but it makes us all feel less alone in our own struggles.
-
-
'Fuller House'13
Imagine having a whole home of built-in babysitters for the kids. That's the luxury that Fuller House provides. The show is a spin-off of the '90s series Full House, but watching that isn't required for diving in to the new show. Fuller House has also been modernized for its new audience and shows the three leading women struggling with parenthood in all its forms but loving their large family through it all.
-
'Wine Country'14
To celebrate a friend's 50th birthday, six women travel to a vineyard in California's Napa Valley. From there, everything goes downhill in the most hilarious of ways -- although the movie has its moving, serious moments as well. It's also overflowing with comedy talent like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and more. It's hard to not want to spend a free night (what are those?) watching this film.
-
-
'Grace and Frankie'15
When Grace and Frankie's husbands leave them for each other, the former rivals become best friends. In this hard battle of motherhood, there's nothing like having a friend who understands everything we're going through. May we all have Graces to our Frankies and vice versa.
-
'Family Reunion'16
The McKellans knows the importance of family, and have made the ultimate sacrifice for it. Cocoa McKellan (Tia Mowry) packed up her family and their life in big city Seattle to be closer to home in small-town Georgia. The crew struggle with the transition in this two-season Netflix series. Experience the church services, Sunday dinners, and familial bonding in this authentic telling of an American family.
-
-
'Life As We Know It'17
Holly Berenson (Katherine Heigl) and Eric Messer (Josh Duhamel) couldn't be more different, but they have one thing in common — their best friends. When their friends tragically die in an accident, they're surprised to realize that they've been named godparents to baby Sophie. The two have to put aside their differences to suddenly become parents. While they don't start off the movie as a mom and a day, by the end they have it down to a science.
-
'Santa Clarita Diet'18
Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore) is your typical suburban mom-of-one. She and her husband Joel are real estate agents in Santa Clarita, California. Everything is totally normal, until Sheila undergoes a massive transformation, and has a craving for human flesh. It turns out, Sheila's been turned in to a zombie. Now, the family have to navigate their everyday struggles with this totally bizarre one.
-
-
'A Bad Moms Christmas'19
Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell), and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) are back together again in this comedic depiction of moms who have totally given up. Being a mom is hard work, and it's a thankless job. In the sequel to Bad Moms, these three have to impress their own mothers during the holidays. As if Christmas wasn't hard enough, now they have to deal with the in-laws.
-
'Great News'20
Everybody loves their mom, but nobody would want to work with them. Katie (Briga Heelan) has landed her dream job as a news producer in New York City. Things take a turn for the worst when the new intern shows up, and it's Katie's own mother Carol (Andrea Martin). Now their mother-daughter relationship will be tested to the ultimate limits at home and at the workplace.
-
-
'Sweet Magnolias'21
Based on the book series of the same name, three lifelong friends deal with the trials and triumphs of life in a small Southern town. Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) have known each other since high school, but now they're grown up and dealing with romantic, family, and career problems. The trio are relatable and modern. The first season leaves fans with a major cliff-hanger, but fans and writers are confident a second season is inevitable.
-
'One Day At A Time'22
This sit-com follows a Cuban-American family led by matriarch Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a single mother raising two kids and living with her elderly mother. Three generations of Alvarezes live in the Los Angeles suburban home. There are so many family relationships in this show to dissect, from the old-school grandmother to the newly divorced mom-of-two, to the two teenagers in the household. The series was canceled by Netflix after only three seasons, but thankfully revived by Pop TV for a fourth.
-
-
'Kath & Kim'23
This hysterical mother-daughter duo are dealing with life problems at the same time. Kim Craig is dealing with serious relationship issues, so decides to go home and live with her mother Kath Day-Knight. For anyone with a close relationship to their mother, this will be a hilariously relatable watch. The Australian sit-com was awarded multiple Australian Comedy Awards in its four season run.
-
'Dead To Me'24
So, hopefully most moms won't be able to relate to the situation that Jen (Christina Applegate) and her best friend Judy (Linda Cardellini) find themselves in in this Netflix dark comedy. However, their relationship and the relationship they have with their kids will spark a chord with moms everywhere. These two found each other in a support group for grieving widows, but form a tight bond after sharing a dark secret. Plus, Jen is the most savage mom and might inspire a few fellow red wine-loving, curse word-spewing moms out there.
-
-
'Raising Dion'25
Struggling single mother and widow Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) is dealing with raising her eight-year-old son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) while mourning the loss of her husband. The twist: Dion has superhuman powers. He is able to move objects with his mind and teleport, and wants to use his powers for good. While the sci-fi series has supernatural elements, the crux of the story is in the mother-son relationship.