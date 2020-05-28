25 Movies & Series for Tired Moms to Enjoy on Netflix



Netflix This is not ground-breaking information, but being a mom is exhausting. We're all balancing home life, chores, child care, maybe a spouse, possibly a career, and our own needs -- and it can get real old, real quick. But since self-care for moms is so trendy right now (and, on the real, essential for our mental sanity and continued ability to be a good mom for our kids), we can take a break from it all to watch these movies and TV shows for moms on Netflix. Some of these series will transport us to another place (Italy, India, Bali, a vineyard in California, luxurious Australia), and others will make us feel less alone by showing us moms who are struggling in many familiar ways.

There's not only one way to be a mom -- we are all doing the best we can. These TV shows and movies acknowledge and reflect that we're all in this together. And while not every character in these projects are about moms themselves, moms will love to watch for the escapism, validation, or just plain fun that they bring. (There are some genius comedy women in these offerings, like former Saturday Night Live actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, among others.)

So throw a girls' night and have the whole gang over to watch. Or stay in for a little much-needed alone time, just cuddle up in bed, in the bath, or on the couch with some popcorn, a glass of wine, and the coziest blanket for some relaxation, validation, and laughs.

These 25 movies and shows will take our minds off whatever nonsense motherhood threw at us that day, and we'll be able to hit the ground running to do it all tomorrow.