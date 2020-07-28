20 Simple But Genius Ways to Save On Back-to-School Shopping

FatCamera/iStock
It's that time of year again. Summer is coming to a close, and it's time to start thinking about the next school year once again. This year is very different from years' past, what with the global health crisis and all that. But, school still carries on even through a crisis. It's not fully clear if all kids will even go to physical classes come fall, or if all school will take place online and at home. Either way kiddos are going to need a few supplies, which doesn't have to break the bank.
Going back-to-school shopping can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Depending on how parents are shopping, they can drop tons of cash on their kids before the start of a new school year. Girls and boys definitely need a few new necessities, but back-to-school shopping doesn't have to mean a brand new wardrobe and all new accessories and supplies. Following a few helpful tips and tricks on saving money will change back-to-school shopping for the better. Some of these money saving tips seem obvious, but they really do make the difference. Kids often want the brightest and freshest school supplies in the classroom, but if their school is online this year then it won't matter what kind of notebook their carrying. Plus, if classes are online and at home then they won't even need a backpack or many new clothes. Though, taking a shopping trip is a fun way to signify the start of something new and commemorating the new school year. Here are 20 ways to save money while shopping this year.
-
Take Inventory1
Before even stepping out the door make a list of everything that the kids already have and what they still need. A solid backpack should be able to last all four years of high school, and there's no need to buy brand new accessories unless something is dirty beyond repair or broken. Plus, try swapping supplies with a friend or buying secondhand before heading to the big box stores for bigger items, like backpacks, lunch boxes, and more.
-
Thrift Shopping2
When shopping for new clothing, check out thrift, vintage, and upcycled clothing stores before heading to the mall. Not only will the pieces there be more unique and trendy, but shopping secondhand is better for the environment and the pocketbook. Keep an eye out for new backpacks and other supplies while there.
-
-
Hold Off On The Lists3
Back-to-school lists are extremely helpful for parents and teachers. However, they can be pretty extensive if that's all families follow for the school year. Before diving in on a shopping spree based on these curated lists, take stock of what is already there and what is definitely needed. If the funds are available, consider buying extra products and donating to the classroom.
-
Find Coupons4
Nobody should be sleeping on coupons for back-to-school shopping. Check the paper every day for new clippings that will offer tons of great deals and savings. This time of year all of the coupons have something to do with school and office supplies. Don't give up a free item by forgetting the coupon book.
-
-
Shop Early or Late5
Stores know when parents are headed out in hoards to shop for school supplies. So, try heading to them earlier or later than the big rush. Prices will be jacked up to ridiculous amounts, so check out the clearance section or the post-rush September sales. Costs generally go down a significant amount after Labor Day.
-
Sign Up For Rewards Programs6
Head online to look up all of the best deals and sign up for email lists if it means getting some percentage off or a few free items. Don't sign up for store credit cards, but by becoming a member oftentimes that means getting exclusive discounts and perks.
-
-
Check Dollar Stores7
For basics like pens, pencils, and notebooks, check the dollar store before going to Target or Walmart. There's no need for anything too special with some of those every day items, and they will be the exact same no matter where they are found. The dollar section can be a gold mine of good stuff, and at Target the dollar section is full of cute goodies.
-
Buy Used8
When buying textbooks and electronics, don't be afraid to buy used. Refurbished laptops often look and work the exact same as a brand new one for half the cost. Shopping for heft electronics is one of the biggest tolls on the wallet, so that is a great way to find deals and save.
-
-
Avoid Brand Names9
Sure, kids want to have the cutest products, but by avoiding brand name items and switching to generic there's major savings to be had. There's no need for any kind of fancy notebooks and it will be much easier when shopping to get the plain items as opposed to something trendy and short-lasting.
-
Turn Shopping Into a Learning Experience10
Teach kids about the importance of budgeting and how to shop smart during this time. Back-to-school shopping could be some kids' first experience with a real shopping trip, so it's a great opportunity to share a few lessons before they even step foot in a classroom. Let them write their own list and pick out a special item if they stick to it.
-
-
Budget11
Just like any important shopping trip, make sure to plan and budget for this one. Whether that means setting aside a few dollars each month or chipping off some coins from the grocery budget that month, it's a good idea to plan ahead and know how much to spend and then sticking to that goal.
-
Check Savings Guides12
There are so many resources out there to help customers save money. There are even money saving apps that deliver the best deals directly to buyer's phones. Download ShopSavvy to discover if there is another store that sells a certain product for less. Or, try out GroupOn to scour the site for coupons and discounts.
-
-
Track Sales Early13
Good research habits is one way to insure that we're only shopping the best deals. Keep an eye out on how much certain products cost so that when they are at their lowest price it will be obvious. Plan out those shopping trips around when supplies are on sale rather than on the busiest weekend before the school year.
-
Tax-Free Days14
Take advantage of tax-free shopping days, which always take place around back to school time. Throughout the month of August there will be multiple sales tax holidays in which there is no sales tax all across the US. Plan to do the biggest amount of spending on those days to avoid the highest tax cost.
-
-
Buy In Bulk15
With some items, buying in bulk just makes more sense. Reach out to a friend and see if they want to go in on some products together. Splitting the cost with fellow classmates is a good way to reduce the price of school supplies. Check out Costco or Sam's Club for bulk versions of products the kids are going to use every single day.
-
Craft Colorful Notebooks16
Kids obviously are going to want the products with the brightest colors and coolest designs, so DIY their otherwise plain supplies. Set up a crafting day and decorate all of their new supplies with bold colors, so they can feel like their supplies are their own. At-home decorations saves money and is a fun activity for the whole family to get involved with before the school year starts.
-
-
Don't Shop Everything All At Once17
Manage the shopping days by spreading out the trips instead of packing it all in in one day. Not only is that going to be an exhausting day or weekend, but there's no way to discover all of the best deals if the back-to-school shopping experience is rushed. Try to spread out shopping over the course of a few weekends starting earlier in the summer and lasting all the way until after the kids are back in school.
-
Does School Offer Free Supplies18
Take advantage of schools that offer free supplies. Are there resources at the child's school like a library with free book checkout? That way there will be no excess buying of products that they won't need in the long run. Or, if a student's teacher supplies pens and pencils, but not coloring tools, then just buy what's necessary.
-
-
Follow Stores on Social Media19
Following Target, Walmart, and more on social media means keeping up with deals they only announce on those platforms. Sometimes they might even announce a giveaway or two, especially around school shopping season when everyone is out and about. Keep updated and in the know of all the best deals.
-
Be Strict With "No"20
It can be so hard to disappoint those adorable little faces when they want the special lunchbox or a notebook with the face of their favorite character on it. However, it's important to stick to the list, not only to save some cash, but to teach children the importance of budget-friendly shopping. Then, at the end of the trip they can get a surprise toy if they've been good.