Mom’s ‘Obscene’ Photo of Baby Wearing Fake Nails Divides the Internet

Could anyone blame us for participating in a little self-care while we're staying at home? We didn't think so. But people on Reddit are absolutely blaming one mom for seemingly going overboard on the DIY pampering after a photo of a baby's extra-long fake nails was shared online.
This finely turned-out baby got his or her 15 minutes of internet fame on Wednesday.
The little one's hand was featured on the Reddit forum r/Trashy and showed off tiny fingers with bedazzled long nails complete with rhinestones and the Louis Vuitton logo.
It's not clear where the photo was originally featured.
But what was clear is that people had some strong feelings about the image.
Some people were clearly judging the mother for this mini manicure and slamming it as incredibly dangerous.
"So, when my kid was about 6 months, he got his entire finger under my eyelid before I could move away," one commenter wrote. "This picture terrifies me."
"I’m concerned this baby will poke her eye out," someone else added.
"The obscenity. A baby...." another user wrote.
Other people saw this more like a lighthearted joke.
"Looks like someone just having fun with their kid," one person commented.
"They’re temporary press on nails, probably just for a silly pic, if mom does nails," someone else suggested.
"As long as they were stuck on with an adhesive tab (like a STICKER), I don’t see anything wrong with taking a picture in them to be silly or play dress up," a third commenter chimed in.
Whether this was the case of some self-isolation boredom or a photo opportunity, we just hope two things:
That mom was watching closely and that the silly act had a happy (and safe) ending.
