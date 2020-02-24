17 Responsible Ways for Families To Spend Their Tax Refund This Year

Image: iStock



iStock It's official: Tax time is now among us, and April 15 is finally here. Though plenty of us will end up owing money to Uncle Sam when the time comes to figure out what that bottom line looks like this year, others will be receiving a nice tax refund -- and depending on how much the total ends up being, it can end up serving as a nice little windfall that can definitely make a difference in our finances for the year ahead. There's only one question, though: How do we spend it?

As tempting as it would be to blow the whole thing on fun stuff, like maybe a fancy vacation or blowout day at the mall where nothing is off limits, there are also a lot of responsible ways to spend tax money that will be even more gratifying (even if they're not quite as satisfying as filling the car with a bunch of tiny but expensive bags from Sephora).

In the long run, it's a good option to use this money for something that's seriously needed around the house, or to pay off debt or add to a savings account. There are a lot of options for what to do with that nice check from the US treasury, but sometimes, all those options can become seriously overwhelming. Which ones are the best?

Just in case anyone's in need of ideas, here are some different ways to use that refund check responsibly. It's a tough decision, but with any of the options below, it's hard to go wrong.