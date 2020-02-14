The 17 Most Overlooked Tax Breaks

Image: jacoblund/iStock



jacoblund/iStock

After the cheer and joy of the holidays, love fills the air during Valentine's Day. Then before we know it, it's St. Patrick's Day, followed closely by colored eggs and the Easter Bunny. Unfortunately, the next holiday is not as fun: Tax Day. Usually falling sometime in mid-April, Tax Day is the term for the deadline individual income tax returns are due to the US federal government.

Since 1955, those living, working and therefore filing taxes in the US have had to gather up all their tax documents and pay stubs summarizing their income earned in the previous year before Tax Day. However, the government usually starts accepting tax returns starting in January.

Even though we had to take algebra and world history in high school, personal finance was rarely in the curriculum. In other words, filing tax returns ain't always easy for most people. So here are 17 overlooked tax breaks that may save you some cash.