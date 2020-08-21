Wife Leaves a Lacy Thong in Her FIL's Car To 'Get Back at' Her MIL & It Goes Horribly Wrong

iStock
We know a thing or two about hating in-laws around these parts. Sometimes we hear stories about vicious MILs and FILs who are so horrendous they could curdle milk. However, one wife confessed on Reddit that she took her hatred from her in-laws to the extreme, nearly breaking up her husbands family.
"I absolutely hate my husbands parents," is exactly how she began her tale.
"They are literally the worst people I ever met and a few months ago we had to stay with them in an emergency," she wrote.
"MIL is very classist and sexist and kept making comments that my husband doesn't love me because I have to work and if he loved me he'd think I was too good to work. She made fun of me for not being feminine enough and not being pretty. Well she literally has nothing to do all day except be pretty."
Tired of the verbal abuse, she snapped back.
"I told her FIL was probably cheating on her because isn't that what most mega successful narcissist [expletive] do," she said. "FIL has a job I don't respect much because he is at the top and treats his workers like [expletive], and I feel like that is the cheating type, though I was just trying to [expletive] her off. They seem happy and I have no real suspicion."
As a way to get back at her, the wife decided to try and pull off a crazy prank.
"As a prank I bought a lacy thong and left it in his car and pushed her seat all the way back so when she went to fix it she would find the thong," she wrote.
"He told her right away that it wasn't from him and she believed him but then he told her that BIL uses his car to go meet clients. He lost his license for drunk driving but FIL said Uber looks juvenile and let him drive [his car]."
The prank 100% backfired.
"MIL told her daughter who immediately threw him out of the house and said she can't believe he did it 'again' that was a couple months ago and now they are divorcing but even though he didn't do this he did cheat multiple times and their relationship was a disaster," she admitted. "At this point I'm too scared to say anything."
People could not believe she sunk that low.
"What I read is abhorrent, you not liking your parents in law is fine," wrote one user. "You bombing their relationship, and by default bombing your sister in laws relationship is absolutely vile ... I'd suggest to come clean, and clear your conscience. If only for the fact you don't want to keep this a secret for the rest of your life."
Commenters also reprimanded her for letting other people get hurt in her power struggle with her MIL.
"It was in everyone sucks territory till your competition to be the biggest [expletive] with her resulted in someone else getting hurt because of your actions, and you still haven't owned up to it," wrote another.
"You have no doubt justified it to yourself that BIL is a cheater anyway. Thing is, that's for his wife to decide," the person continued. "For whatever reason, she decide to forgive him after the previous times he cheated. It may or may not have been the right choice; but we know that she choose it. Now, at least two lives are changed severely and permanently based on something false caused by you."
In a quick update, the wife let readers know she did ultimately fess up.
"I couldn't take it and I texted MIL with what I did (I couldn't bring myself to tell SIL) MIL texted back: 'I just called SIL's name so we'll see' and then a couple minutes later 'I am going to ruin your life.'"
This family needs some counseling, stat.
