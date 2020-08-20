16 Things We Didn’t Know About Virgos

Image: iStock



Virgo season comes as the end of summer wraps up and the western hemisphere enters autumn. It makes sense, as Virgos are an earth sign represented by the goddess of wheat and agriculture. As down-to-earth, grounded folk, Virgos are earth signs true and true.

Virgos are humble, reliable and gentle to be around. Anyone with a partner or friend who is a Virgo is incredibly lucky to have their support. On the other hand, Virgos are often misunderstood. Closed-off, reserved and often too analytical for their own good, Virgos can seem expressionless or emotionless and perhaps a bit too much like a computer. But there's still a lot about Virgos most people don't know. Like...