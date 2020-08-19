Woman Says Her Fiancé Has Forbidden Her From Having Any 'Alone Time'

Other people agree that her body is sacred -- even when it comes to herself.

"In my opinion, it's not controlling. Sex is sacred in a relationship and it sounds like your fiancé values this aspect with you by not wanting you to do the act on your own," one person wrote in.

"Same with how you dress," the person continued. "As the woman, you want to show you respect your fiancé by not dressing in a way that draws the attention of other men. I'm not saying everything he's said in regards to it makes sense, but I totally understand those two aspects."

Someone else agreed. "I think it's reasonable for him to ask for you to abstain from that stuff, especially if he truly believes it's wrong. Chances are he's tempted much more, being a male, so if he's avoiding it, it really seems respectable for you to avoid it as well. Look at it from his point of view.

"It's possible he could view masturbation as a greedy thing, at least when you plan on marrying, since it generally could take away the time spent together intimately," the person continued. "Wanting you to get your sexual needs from him is normal and a healthy part of marriage."

A third person thought it wasn't that hard to comply with the request.



No one has the right to dictate what someone can do with their body, and the OP needs to seriously consider if this is the last time her partner's going to try and control her sexuality -- it probably won't be.

No one has the right to dictate what someone can do with their body, and the OP needs to seriously consider if this is the last time her partner's going to try and control her sexuality -- it probably won't be.

"I don't know where this 'masturbating is natural' came from but It's all myth and BS," the person wrote. "These urges can be controlled, needing to urinate can't. Some of y'all keep comparing these two things which is very dumb. If you can't control the need to masturbate get some help because there is something majorly wrong with you. Most of you might disagree but it's the truth."