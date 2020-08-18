Bride 'Casually' Learns Parents Gave All $10k of Her Wedding Funds to Her Stepsister

She went on to explain that her mom and stepdad saved $10k for each of their kids' wedding days -- an amount they knew of from the get-go.

Each of her siblings have already received theirs.



"I was Facetiming my mom and she asked me about the wedding planning, and I mentioned that my fiancé and I had opened a separate bank account for our wedding funds," she said.

"I asked her if she could directly transfer the wedding fund into it when she was free, and she started acting weird and avoided the question and changed the subject. I got upset and asked her again and she told me that they couldn't help with the wedding. I asked her what she meant, and she admitted my stepdad had given the money to my stepsister."

