Boyfriend Wants Pregnant Girlfriend To Sell Her Place Because She Bought It With 'Dirty Money'

"I assumed he'd be moving into my place because he rents his (far smaller 1 bedroom) flat while I own mine, and I have room for a baby's room while he doesn't. Also, I really don't want to leave my flat. It's my flat, I love it, I could see myself living here for the rest of my life, and I don't want to lose the security of owning a flat and have to go back to paying rent or a mortgage each month," the OP wrote.

"However, he then said that he didn't want to move into my place, and said I should sell it and we buy a place together. I said that I like my place, it means a lot to me that I was able to buy it, and it represents years of working my arse off scrimping and saving. He then said that he understands all of that, but we should be living together by the time the baby comes, and he didn't want to live in my flat. I asked him why not?"



After all, her flat is "central to everything, it's spacious, it's got room for all his stuff, there's a daycare in the building (run/owned by another tenant), and a school five-minute walk away."