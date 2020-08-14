Bride's Stepmom Wears White Beaded Lace Gown With a Train & Completely Outshines Her at Wedding

After all of the visits to the dress shop, the fittings, the tears, getting the dress on time, the final fitting, hair and make-up trials, and then finally showing up to your wedding looking exactly how you always wanted to -- heck yes we'd be mad if someone else showed up in a lacy white dress. And if that person was our stepmom? Well, we'd need to have some words ASAP. So consider how mad one bride must have been when her own stepmother showed up in a white beaded gown to her ceremony.
-
Some brave wedding-goer happened to capture a snapshot of the dress.
It was uploaded anonymously to the r/weddingshaming forum.
"Thought this was the bride and groom at first -- nope," the Redditor wrote.
-
It actually was the bride's father and her stepmother.
The post was upvoted over one thousand times -- but for very good reason. People could not get over the audacity of this stepmother.
-
-
Seriously, they were stumped.
"I feel like there are so many easier ways to scream 'Pay attention to MEEEEEE!!!!' that don't instantly make you look like the a--hole," one commenter wrote.
"I would be LIVID especially if it's not even her mother (I'd still be upset though)," someone else wrote.
"I would be so mad if someone wore this to my wedding. I'm not even kidding," a third commenter wrote.
-
A few people, however, were a little too smitten with the stepmom's dress.
"Oh crap I love that dress though," one commenter admitted.
"D--n I feel like this was probably a fancier dress than the bride wore," a second commenter agreed. "If a bride saw this outfit and approved it beforehand then they are a saint."
A third person put it this way:
"I love the dress but it should have been in a different color. I don't care if the Mother of the Bride/Groom wants to wear something fancy regardless of the brides dress just don't wear white, off white, peach, nude etc."
-
-
Later in the thread, the Original Poster (OP) shared that although the bride did wear something pretty ...
... it was not as embellished as her stepmom's dress.
"The bride wore an off-the-shoulder ball gown with minimal lace and no beading -- it was super pretty," she explained. "So yeah, the step mom's dress was more ornate and detailed due to the lace, beading, and sparkles."
-
As if that weren't bad enough -- it was the stepmother who posted the photo online.
Which was a choice.
The OP later summed our feelings completely.
"[It's a] very pretty dress, just not appropriate for a wedding if you're not the bride in my opinion," the person wrote.
