Black Fiancé Asks if He Was Wrong To Call Out His White In-Laws on Their Racist 'Compliment'

The OP noted that Dan's wife jumped in and said that the OP was being rude and "should just take the compliment."

"I then said the compliment was extremely backhanded and offensive," the OP wrote. "Me saying this got my fiancée's entire family involved. A very heated argument ensued and ruined the tone of the dinner. Near the end, her father told me that I was being ungrateful for their hospitality and asked me to leave. I obliged and went outside to my car. My fiancée followed me out and tried to leave with me, but I told her that she should stay because I don't like making her choose between me and her family."

The OP went to the couple's motel and swung by to pick his fiancée up two hours later.

"When I got there, her father and brother-in-laws were waiting out on the porch with her," he wrote. "I got out grabbed her and left. I'm not 100% sure if I handled it well, because my fiancée said that she really just wanted that dinner to go well. And I felt bad for making waves."

He turned it over to the Reddit community to ask if he misstepped.

