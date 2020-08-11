My Interracial Marriage Isn't 'Black & White' But That Doesn't Matter When It Comes to Racism

I am a mixed woman with chocolate skin. My lineage consists of everything from African to Jewish decent and I am married to a Mexican man.

We have been together since we were 14. We grew up together and even went to college together, so in total we have been in each other’s lives for 13 years. Despite all of that, when my husband brought me to visit his father’s side of the family, his father refused to address me. In fact, he would go out of his way not to acknowledge me.

When we announced that we had gotten engaged, he didn’t approve. He asked questions like, “You know your kids will be Black?” as if that were a terrible consequence of marrying me. Things have not gotten better as time has gone on; he hardly even refers to me by name.

Despite the fact that we're both considered minorities, despite the fact that we've been together "forever," my father-in-law doesn't like me simply because I'm Black.