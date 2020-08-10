Wife Won't Let Dad Meet Baby After He Misses Her Birth Because He Was Cheating With His BFF

Yes, the woman's husband his female BFF used to date, but they've been platonic friends for a while now.

And up until this point, the wife had no problems with their friendship. But then -- she went into labor.

"On the day that I gave birth, [Best Friend's] brother got into a car accident," she wrote on Reddit's Am I The A--hole forum. "My husband got a call from her in the middle of the night and asked him if he could drop her at the hospital her brother was at (an hour away from us) since she was too scared to drive."

So, seeing as how this was his BFF, he agreed. He "told me quickly while I was half-asleep and rushed out," the OP added.