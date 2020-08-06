New Mom is Horrified To Learn Her Pregnancy Wasn't an Accident -- Her Husband Poked Holes in Their Condoms

Not only was this disrespectful, some people have another word for what he'd done.

"Birth control sabotage is a form of reproductive coercion, which is ABUSE," one commenter explained.

"Also if taking off a condom without the woman's consent is considered rape, then intentionally putting holes in the condom should be held at the same standard," someone else added.

"This is a form of sexual assault and domestic violence called reproductive coercion. Google it. There are tons of resources," someone else explained.

"Get evidence," the commenter continued. "Find out what the laws in your country/state are around it and if you are able to, press charges. Even if you can't press charges get a divorce."

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, "Reproductive and sexual coercion involves behavior intended to maintain power and control in a relationship related to reproductive health by someone who is, was, or wishes to be involved in an intimate or dating relationship with an adult or adolescent."

"This behavior includes explicit attempts to impregnate a partner against her will, control outcomes of a pregnancy, coerce a partner to have unprotected sex, and interfere with contraceptive methods," the website states.

Although legally the act may not be considered sexual assault or rape, it still is horrible and needs to be part of our conversation about abuse. The mom is not at fault for being horrified and now that she knows the truth, she needs to take every precaution to protect herself against a man she can clearly no longer trust.

If you or someone you know believes they were the victim of reproductive coercion, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. They're open 24/7 and if you are unable to freely speak to a representative without fear for your safety, text LOVIES to 22522 or log on to thehotline.org.