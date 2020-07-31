Bride Demands Fiancé Shave His Beard Or She's Cancelling the Wedding

"As a woman, you should understand the concept: My body, my choice," wrote one top commenter. "The fact you are denying him the right to choose what he wants is messed up. It would be the same as him telling you what to do with your hair. If you are that petty, just let the poor man go so he can find someone else. And BTW, the wedding is about both bride and groom. I hate women like you who think the wedding is only about them. Sorry to break it to you but it's not."



Another noted, "How would you feel if he told you how you had to style your hair, wear your makeup, etc? Stop thinking of this as 'your personal wedding.' Its 'you and your husband's wedding.' Its not about you, its about both of you."

A third quipped, "Sounds like OP wants a wedding, not a marriage."