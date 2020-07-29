Bride Asks Guests To Fill Out an 'Application' Before Deciding Who Will Be Cut From New List

The story was shared by her sister, who is pretty floored by the whole thing.

According to the woman, her sister is moving full speed ahead with her destination wedding, which is scheduled to take place in February at an undisclosed location. Because of the new health restrictions and safety guidelines, she's been asked by her wedding venue to cut the guest list in half.

"As a result she’s sending out 're-invites' that asks everyone to RSVP again," the sister explained.

But here's where things get weird ...



"In order to figure out who to invite and who to cut, she's asking all confirmed guests to submit two 250-word 'essays' to two questions," the sister continued.