Bride Asks Guests To Fill Out an 'Application' Before Deciding Who Will Be Cut From New List

I think we all can admit that weddings are a bit weird right now. (Then again, so is pretty much everything, thanks to the global health crisis.) For couples who have chosen not to postpone their weddings, most have been forced to majorly cut down their guest lists, move their weddings outdoors, or change their venues. And for guests who plan on attending, they've received requests that would have seemed rather strange last year -- such as going for a blood test before showing up and/or to wear face masks throughout the ceremony and reception. But one bride in particular is raising a lot of eyebrows on Reddit this week, after she asked guests to fill out an "application" to attend her destination wedding next year. (Yes, really.)
-
The story was shared by her sister, who is pretty floored by the whole thing.
According to the woman, her sister is moving full speed ahead with her destination wedding, which is scheduled to take place in February at an undisclosed location. Because of the new health restrictions and safety guidelines, she's been asked by her wedding venue to cut the guest list in half.
"As a result she’s sending out 're-invites' that asks everyone to RSVP again," the sister explained.
But here's where things get weird ...
"In order to figure out who to invite and who to cut, she's asking all confirmed guests to submit two 250-word 'essays' to two questions," the sister continued.
-
That's right. She's asking her guest to WRITE AN ESSAY to get into her wedding -- like they're applying to college.
"The gist is that they'll use these essays to choose who can come or not, based on people's enthusiasm," the sister went on.
Um, wow.
That's not all, though.
-
-
"People who don't write the essays at all will be automatically disqualified," the woman wrote.
Talk about harsh!
In her post, the woman explained that she couldn't help but feel "insulted" by the whole thing. Especially considering how the couple went about it.
"The questions aren't even [health crisis]-related, its broad topics like 'why do you still want to celebrate this day with us?' And 'what will attending our wedding mean to you specifically?'” she continued. "So she's blatantly looking for people to kiss a-- and tell her why they REALLY want to go."
Oof.
-
Right from the start, the sister refused to play along.
"I told her in advance I'm not writing 500 words on why I NEED to attend her wedding, spend my own money on plane tickets/hotels, and buy her a present," the woman explained.
The whole thing has led to a lot of tension between the sisters lately -- and even other family members.
"This has really rubbed her and my parents the wrong way," the poster continued. "She's said that to keep things fair if I don't fill out the RSVP correctly I won't be saved a spot. I said fine with me."
-
-
But then her parents stepped in, and things got even more tense.
"My parents said if I don't show up [to the wedding] I'm going to be in big f---ing trouble with all our relatives so just write the essays," she went on.
Holy crap.
-
Even so, she still can't bring herself to budge on this one, though she is wondering whether she's being too stubborn.
Hence, her reason for bringing the whole thing to Reddit.
"I'm already annoyed at the thought of spending thousands and coming home to quarantine," she wrote. "But I will not belt out 500 words on how this is totally my choice."
-
-
In the comments, people couldn't believe someone would actually request this of their wedding guests.
"It's ridiculous to ask anyone to do this," one person wrote. "You invite people to your wedding because you want to share your important moments with them not the other way around. Frankly anyone who spends time out of their day to write an essay begging for the privilege of a wedding invitation is a giant doormat."
Others wondered whether nobody would write the essay -- which, in the end, would really be some sweet karma.
"I think this is one of the most idiotic Bridezilla performances I've seen on this sub and boy have I seen a lot of these," another person commented. "I'm sure exactly 0 people outside of the ones OP's parents blackmail into coming will actually re-RSVP, let alone write a 250 word essay. What a s---show."
-
Some people had some creative "thoughts" for what the sister should do with her application.
"I would definitely send in two essays," one person wrote. "The first would say 'Mom/Dad said I have to come or I'm in BIG trouble' over and over again until you hit 250. The second, 'I'm your sibling."
"Or tell your parents that if they want you to attend so badly, they should write the essays for you," another person suggested.
-
-
Later, the woman updated her post to clarify a few things.
For one thing, she said her sister "framed these essays as 'surveys' but there's a word limit requirement so if you don't reach it on the Google forms you can't even submit."
WHAT?
After informing her parents of this, they apparently think this is "perfectly reasonable, nice even, because [my] sister is letting everyone have the chance to attend," the woman shared.
And the cherry on top?
Apparently, the bride let people know that "presents are still welcomed" if they can’t attend the wedding -- even if that means they are uninvited.
Wow. Wow. Wow.
There are no further updates yet to know what became of all of this, but all we have to say is we would love to be a fly on the wall of that house when the sister inevitably doesn't send in her "essays" on time.
