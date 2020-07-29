Man's 'Harmless' Lie to In-Laws About Being Fluent in French Comes Back to Massively Bite Him

The poster said he was determined to make a great first impression, and his wife's mom said she had always wanted to learn French.

"I thought I'd win her over by telling a joke: 'A few years ago I didn't speak any French, but now I can speak fluently -- apparently, it is parler liquide,'" the OP recalled. "Well, they didn't quite catch my wit, apparently speaking neither French nor sarcasm. Before this, they'd been cold to me at best, but now, they were treating me like I was the queen of France -- before the revolution."

He claimed that he thought they were just interested in more humorous plays on French words, which he happily doled out.