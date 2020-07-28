Wife Says Cheating Husband Wants Her Blessing to Keep Seeing Mistress Because She's Dying



iStock

Affairs can devastate a marriage in so many different ways. For some they are a non sequitur-- something no one can come back from. In other relationships they are a speed bump in which a couple feels like they can navigate. And then there are the situations that are a little bit of both.

One mother and wife is not only grappling with the fact that her husband cheated on her, but is being asked to let him help her in her final moments.