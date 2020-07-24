Bride Is Furious After Dad Decides to Marry His Mistress -- the Week Before Her Wedding

The woman says she is looking for some support, advice, or if anyone has been in a similar situation.

She asked the Reddit community, "Just wanted to rant anyway, I feel like I'm going insane.. is this really happening? Has anyone here been in a similar situation?" And they came through with some advice.

"Low blow," one person wrote. "I'm particularly petty and I'd uninvite him from my wedding completely. That sort of behaviour shouldn't be rewarded by the privilege of getting to walk you down the aisle. Plus you've the worry of his side of the family travelling twice in the same week. It's mean spirited of him and would be considered bad form if a detested cousin did it, but for a parent to try upstage your wedding? That's a special sort of narcissism."

The commenter had some additional advice, "Don't share any of your wedding details, you don't want your wedding to look like a copy of theirs. Password protect all vendors - it doesn't sound like your dad's wife to be can be trusted."

"How about setting one of your events on the date?" another advised. "Bachelorette Party, rehearsal dinner, or just a spa day with your maid of honor. You are busy. You don't need to act as if you want to celebrate these two in any way. As I am petty, I would wait till your dad talks to you /tells you about his plans."

"Your dad is gaslighting you," a third said. "You are not insane. You checked it with him multiple times and gave him a save the date. He knew damn well when your wedding was, and is making you question yourself on purpose. I repeat: HE IS DOING THIS INTENTIONALLY. You are not crazy. He is a liar. This is on him, not you."

Weddings are stressful enough and no bride needs this to contend with, too.