Woman Finds Out Boyfriend Drugged Her So She'd Sleep & Not Argue With Him During a Road Trip

There are a lot of ways to pass the time when going on an adventurous road trip. That's the whole reason car games were invented! And when it's a grown-up only trip, one of the best parts of a road trip is being able to talk to your heart's desire and to sing at the top of your lungs while munching on snacks. This is exactly what one woman had planned to do on a road trip with her boyfriend, but it didn't quite go quite as she expected.
The woman posted in Reddit's Relationship Advice channel looking for some input on a situation she found herself in.
The purpose of this Reddit thread is to get advice, and the 26-year-old woman (OP) needed some. She started her thread by writing that she recently discovered her boyfriend had drugged her with Benadryl while on a road trip. "Monday we decided to make the 8ish hour drive back to our home state and quarantine there instead for a few months," OP wrote.
Right before leaving, we got into a big fight because I wanted to stay at my mother's house for a while, he doesn't want me to, among other things I won't get into."
She added, "Well, before leaving we decided to eat dinner so we didn't have to stop anywhere."
No one likes to be in an argument, but it sounds like the way the boyfriend handled this crossed every line.
"Fast forward to our drive and not long after hitting the road I passed out," OP wrote. "Don't even really remember falling asleep." We've all been tired like that before, but it sounded like her fatigue and need to sleep was something more than just being drowsy.
"Woke up one time for a while, drank some Gatorade which he gave me, and then I fell asleep again," she posted. "I thought this was extremely weird because I wasn't tired hardly at all and we didn't even leave super early."
OP says she ended up basically sleeping for most of the road trip back home.
He said it so nonchalantly, it caught OP off guard.
"I ask him what he's talking about. Proceeds to tell me he put Benadryl in my drink and that's why I slept, so he didn't have to deal with me," OP explained. "He literally said this as though it wasn't that big of a deal! I'm still reeling from the conversation and completely floored."
She wrote in the Reddit thread that she didn't know if she was "overreacting or not but something tells me I'm not," and noted that it was really wrong "to put medicine in drinks. I don't know what to do."
The community came through with some solid advice.
"Listen, leave now," one concerned person wrote. "As a woman who has been there and didn't leave when I should have. LEAVE. "Second, you can get evidence later. You have a phone. He's bound to try to talk to you. Get him to admit it later via text or something but proof is NOT (or should not be) your #1 concern right now. Your safety is the most important thing."
"Leave him," a second person advised. "That is a very big problem. Now he knows how to keep you at bay, he may exploit it for his gain."
"Ummm?? That’s terribly messed up," a third agreed. "Get out of that relationship now. Don’t be around a guy who thinks it’s OKAY and WANTS to drug you!!"
The woman eventually left a quick update for the hundreds of people who left comments on her advice thread. "Just wanted to go ahead and post and let y'all know I'm okay," she wrote.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
