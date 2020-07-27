Dad Wants 'Nothing To Do With' His Own Kids After How They Treated Him During His Bitter Divorce

Recently, his ex was cheated on and she turned "to the bottle" for comfort, His kids are now in their 20s and are realizing the lies they were fed.

And now that they are ready for a relationship, the dad just... isn't.



"... I just can't anymore," he admitted. "I had them late in life and now I'm close to retirement. The last two decades of my life were just full of anxiety and despair. I don't want that for the last stage of my life. I've grown to live without them. I'm finally feeling some semblance of happiness again. I don't want to try to fix things -- the very thought makes my heart sink in my chest. I want nothing to do with them."

He says his friends think he should give them one more shot, but he doesn't think he's ready to. So now he wants to know, is he being unreasonable?