Dad Decides Not To Walk Adopted Daughter Down the Aisle After He Befriends Her Bio-Dad

iStock
If life has taught us anything, it is that blood isn't what makes a family -- love is. Whether that means talking about stellar stepparents who step up or adoptive parents who step in, who children call "mom" or "dad" is a matter of the heart.
So when one adoptive dad was asked by his daughter to walk her down the aisle, he was thrilled -- until he became close with her biological dad.
The dad explained that before his adoptive daughter reconnected with her biological father, she had asked him to walk her down the aisle.
"But since then, the biological father and I have became pretty close," he admitted. "He explained to me that he was only a teenager when he got his girlfriend pregnant, and that when her family found out, they sent her far away to some relatives and he never saw her again."
He says he started feeling pretty bad for the bio-dad, and if it were him, he'd want to walk his biological daughter down the aisle.
"So I called [daughter] and asked her how her and her father were getting along, and she said, 'Great!' so I said, 'Good because I think he should walk you down the aisle.'"
At first, he thought he made a great call.
"She seemed pretty fine on the phone, and said, something like, 'I'll think about it' but my wife told me later that she called her and she was crying and very upset," he wrote.
Was he so wrong for looking out for his new buddy?
Redditors thought yes -- he was dead wrong for making that assumption.
"Although you might be coming from a good place, this is her big day and it is down to her to decide who walks her up the aisle," wrote one user. "The way you call her 'adopted daughter' in this post and immediately relinquish something that should be a big moment for you as her father (adopted or not), I could see how hurtful that would be to her. It seems as though you are making it clear that you still see her as your 'adopted' daughter and not just your daughter."
Others were so baffled that he thought he had any right to that "decision."
"How incredibly insulting that you think it's your place to make this significant decision about your daughter['s] wedding, and how heartbreaking for your daughter," chided another user. "Why on earth would you think it would be appropriate for this man she has only known a short while to walk her down the aisle when she asked you, the father who raised her, to have that honor?"
All in all everyone agreed: This was a major screwup, and everyone hoped the dad and his daughter sorted it out before her big day.
