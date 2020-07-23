Woman Says Her Sister Trash-Talked Her Proposal Online Because It Followed Her 2nd Baby Announcement

-
The woman began explaining that her younger sister married three years ago and already had a child.
While the woman moved out of state, her little sister stayed in their hometown and doesn't live far from their parents.
"Last week my sister had her second pregnancy announcement at a birthday dinner for our dad (I couldn’t attend)," she wrote. "Everyone was of course excited and sent congrats."
-
The woman says days later, she had her own huge life announcement to make.
"This past Friday my long-term bf and I went hiking on our favorite trail and had a picnic. We walked back to his car and he asked me to get something from the trunk. When I opened it there was a sign that said 'turn around' and pictures of us from when we started dating. When I turned he was kneeling with a ring. This proposal is cheesy and romantic and I melted. (This was also the anniversary of our first date apparently, which I didn’t even remember)."
-
-
She excitedly posted pictures of her ring (a refurb form her boyfriend's grandmother's ring) and tld friends and family the news.
Her happiness was soon squashed when she was sent screenshots of a post her sister made shaming her and shaming the ring.
"She was saying I’d purposefully had my engagement right after her pregnancy announcement, and that I was also clearly jealous my little sister had gotten married first," the woman learned. "She also made fun of my 'rustic' proposal saying money can’t buy class (my fiancé and I both have good jobs so she thinks we’re rich snobs) and made fun of my 'gaudy' ring."
-
So she decided to confront her sister head on.
"I ended up confronting my sister and said she was being petty and I didn’t like her mocking me online," the woman wrote. "She got uppity and defensive (of course) and tried denying it. I told her I felt bad for her children since their mother was such an immature bully. She's been accusing me of saying she’s a bad mom, and my mom thinks I shouldn’t have 'stooped to her level.'"
But now she wants to know: Did she make a mistake going to her sister?
-
-
Redditors thought this woman did nothing wrong in standing up for herself.
"Your sister clearly loves the attention and is pissed that your engagement has now become a shadow to her 2nd child's pregnancy announcement," one user pointed out. "That is really uncalled for and honestly gross."
-
Others pointed out how immature she was acting.
"So your sister thinks what, that you've been deviously waiting for her to announce another pregnancy so you can upstage her with your engagement," asked on reader. "Does she know how proposals generally work and that most of the time they are a complete surprise to the person getting proposed to?"
Hopefully these two can work it out and just be happy for one another. Life's not a competition!
Share this Story