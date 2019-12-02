Bride Learns Right Before Wedding Her Fiancé is Having a Long-Term Affair & Blasts Him in the Best Way

diybreakup/TikTok; devonblair/Instagram
A woman from Pennsylvania is making some serious lemonade after discovering that her fiancé was cheating on her -- just 90 days before she was meant to get married. Like most of us can admit to doing looking back, 31-year-old Devon Allen revealed that she chose to ignore some "red flags" she saw in her relationship before it imploded. But in a series of TikTok videos, she's sharing all of the signs she wished she would have noticed before it was too late, hoping to help other women.
Allen shared the whole sordid story in a video shared to her TikTok page on June 29.
Allen was with her ex for six years before "and 90 days before we were supposed to get married, I found out that he was cheating on me for the past six months," she explained in the clip.
She discovered the affair when his laptop synched with her computer.
She saw his text messages "and I found out on his bachelor party he was texting me and his girlfriend the same exact things."
"He was literally copying and pasting us the same exact text messages," she continued.
So she called off their wedding and broke up with him.
She invested in some quality me time after their split, which included a Beyoncé concert, several trips including one to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Mexico, and Spain, moved into a new apartment, and even celebrated her "ex-wedding date aka Freedom Weekend," she explained in a different video.
In hindsight, there were other incidents that should have tipped her off that something was wrong.
As she explained in a clip from July 1, "my ex-fiancé was a true piece of work."
One night the couple was lying in bed with each other when he got a text message with a photo of another woman's breasts. When she asked him what the photo was, he told her that it was actually from a pal.
"He said his friend was cheating with a girl they want to high school with, and he was showing off by sending these videos," she said. "Of course, I believed him. It required no further explanation."
In a separate video, she shared how one time she caught her ex with his hands on another woman's thigh.
"I didn't want to bring it up to him in the moment because I didn't want him to explode and embarrass me in front of my friends, which looking back is another huge red flag," she continued in a video shared July 12. But even when she asked him who the woman was when they got back home, he completely flipped the script on her.
"[He] doesn't answer my questions, and says that I should have told him what time I was going to be there and that I'm the one being sneaky and spying on him and he doesn't know if he can marry someone who doesn't trust him even though I basically caught him redhanded," she shared. "And then I apologized and that was the end of the fight."
Once, her rotten ex even refused to take care of her when she was really sick.
In the third installment of her "red flag" videos, Allen shared that one time her ex was convinced that she was "faking" her nausea and vomiting "for attention" and left to go play golf. But even though she was still throwing up by the time back, he told her she was faking it and even stopped for 45 minutes to get food on the way to the hospital.
It turned out that not only was Allen not faking it, but she had the flu and a kidney infection.
"While we were waiting, he starts messing with all the different kits they had laid out for anyone coming into the emergency room later that night," she continued. "Then when the doctor came in and questioned what was going on, again he said I was faking and blamed the entire thing on me."
She also revealed in the comments that the restaurant where her ex stopped was the location where "his side chick worked."
Like anyone who's dated a creep, she now knows that it was all for the best.
In fact, Allen turned her experience into a business. She and friend Jessica Heilweil started their own company, d.i.y. Breakup, which is meant to be a space where women can talk about calling off their engagements because of a cheating partner.
"I'm hoping by sharing some of my stories of things that went on in our relationship it can show other people that there are certain things you are not supposed to tolerate [and] put up with and sometimes people really aren't who you think they are," she said in the video from July 1.
And as far as her ex and his new "side chick," in her video from June 29 she says that the two are still together.
"Life is so much better now," she said. "I hope they're happy."
