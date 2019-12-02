Bride Learns Right Before Wedding Her Fiancé is Having a Long-Term Affair & Blasts Him in the Best Way

Once, her rotten ex even refused to take care of her when she was really sick.

In the third installment of her "red flag" videos, Allen shared that one time her ex was convinced that she was "faking" her nausea and vomiting "for attention" and left to go play golf. But even though she was still throwing up by the time back, he told her she was faking it and even stopped for 45 minutes to get food on the way to the hospital.

It turned out that not only was Allen not faking it, but she had the flu and a kidney infection.

"While we were waiting, he starts messing with all the different kits they had laid out for anyone coming into the emergency room later that night," she continued. "Then when the doctor came in and questioned what was going on, again he said I was faking and blamed the entire thing on me."



She also revealed in the comments that the restaurant where her ex stopped was the location where "his side chick worked."