Fed-Up Wife Gets Same Job as Complaining Husband To Prove It's Not Nearly as Hard as He Claims

"A constructive step would have been to discuss how it bothers you that he continually talks about how hard his job is and if he can reduce it," one person advised. "Clearly his level of acceptance of physical demand is different than yours. If that triggers you to a level where your marriage turns into being rivals, maybe look for a better matching partner. This will come up more often."

"I know complaints can be tiring to hear, but have you even talked to him and had a conversation about why he is so frustrated with his job?" someone else asked. "People are different just like you hurt your back at the old job and he didn't. This job might be easier for you but might be harder for him and just because you think you can do that job doesn't mean that his complaints don't mean anything."

A third commenter put it simply: "Good relationship: you and me vs the problem. Bad relationship: you vs me."