Fed-Up Wife Gets Same Job as Complaining Husband To Prove It's Not Nearly as Hard as He Claims

When her husband wouldn't stop complaining that he was too tired to help around the house, one woman decided to make him put up or shut up. She went out that day and signed up for the same job at a windmill factory that he does -- and she's determined to prove that all of his complaining is for nothing.
After six months of complaining from her husband, the woman has had it.
The problem is that he's too exhausted to do anything.
He doesn't cook, clean, or do anything that would make his wife's life a little easier. Even though she takes care of the house and works as an Uber driver on the side. Recently, she asked him if he would take a walk with her, and when he said no it caused a "huge blowout."
"So I took a trip down to the job recruitment center and they signed me right up for his exact same job," she continued.
The job requires the employee to pick up parts, load them on a cart, and then haul them back to the facility.
Most of these parts can weigh anywhere form a few grams to "50 lbs."
"I came back home and told him the great news, that we were BOTH making tons of money now, and he was p---ed."
But ever since she told him the news he's been nothing but rude to her.
"All he's done for the last few days is tell me 'you're going to fail,' 'it's going to be too hard for you,' 'you're wasting your time,' 'you're going to end up hurting your back again,' etc.," she wrote.
And he made her swear not to tell anyone that the two of them are married.
"When you get fired/quit I don't want that reflecting on me," he told her.
"I have a whole drawer full of back braces, compression socks, and muscle relaxers, I'll be fine," she wrote.
Now she wants a second opinion -- was she wrong for trying to show up her husband at work?
People in the comments thought this couple had more problems than her husband's refusal to do housework."A constructive step would have been to discuss how it bothers you that he continually talks about how hard his job is and if he can reduce it," one person advised. "Clearly his level of acceptance of physical demand is different than yours. If that triggers you to a level where your marriage turns into being rivals, maybe look for a better matching partner. This will come up more often."
"I know complaints can be tiring to hear, but have you even talked to him and had a conversation about why he is so frustrated with his job?" someone else asked. "People are different just like you hurt your back at the old job and he didn't. This job might be easier for you but might be harder for him and just because you think you can do that job doesn't mean that his complaints don't mean anything."
A third commenter put it simply: "Good relationship: you and me vs the problem. Bad relationship: you vs me."
Other people thought it was just a little funny.
"Not the A--hole in my opinion, I find this [expletive] hilarious. He deserves to be shown up if it truly is like you say it is and you're busting your [expletive] trying to pick up the slack!" someone commented. "Maybe suggest he stays home to tidy/cook and do everything else, instead?"
Someone else thought there were no downsides to this plan.
"Sounds like if OP is right that it's not that hard, they both make lots of money and she proves her point. If she's wrong and it is hard, then she will be more compassionate with her husband," the commenter explained.
"NTA. Also, insisting that you're going to fail? Why isn't he encouraging you?" another commenter asked. "You should be supporting your partner no matter whether you think they will 'fail' or not. He's the A--hole and he needs to get a grip."
If he can't get with it, the wife should ask him to go to counseling with her. They need someone to help them talk to each other before their issues get even worse.
