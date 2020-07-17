Wife Hides the 'Good' Tortilla Chips From Her Forgetful Husband & This Is the Only Hill Worth Dying On

iStock
For approximately 9,761 days, those of us who are taking social distancing seriously still have been holed up with our partners 24/7 and honestly, it's getting a little weird. Even the strongest of relationships are resulting in miniature blowups over petty things.
That is what essentially brought one wife to Reddit to check and see if she was being unreasonable about hiding the "good" chips from her husband.
She explains that she and her husband have a particularly favorite chip brand.
"However, my husband never (and I mean NEVER) clips the bag after helping himself to chips, and thus the rest of the chips in the bag go stale," she wrote. "I asked so many times to re-close the bag, but honestly, got tired of being 'a nag.' And tired of stale chips."
She set about coming up with a quiet compromise she cleared with only herself.
"So I started to stash a second bag of chips for me where my husband rarely looks," she confessed. "My thinking was, I obviously care about freshness more than he does, so I'll make sure have a fresh stash and he can dip from the open bag."
The jig was up when her husband discovered her secret stash months later.
"He then accused me of 'making him' eat stale chips," she wrote. "For the record, I never 'made' him eat anything. He says I should just close the community bag because it's not a big deal. And when I say, 'well, if it's not a big deal, why don't don't you do it?' he just says he's forgetful."
Although she freely admits she'll likely just find a new hiding spot, she wants to know if she is being a total jerk.
People were deeply offended for the woman and her husband's mistreatment of chips.
"He's behaving like a child so you came up with a solution that is appropriate for a child," quipped one user.
"Now you basically just have separate bags of tortilla chips, not your fault that your husband can't be bothered to put a clip on the bag," offered another.
"He really had to do some astonishing mental gymnastics to arrive at the conclusion that it's your fault he's eating stale chips," wrote one user. "Find a better hiding place for sure, at least until he grows up."
A few folks suggested compromises like putting a clip on the bag before it's opened or transferring to a sealable bag, but some saw that as enabling.
"Honestly I hate 'solutions' like this," retorted another user. "It's so gross seeing men act so absolutely helpless and fOrGeTfUl (Can he remember every player on his favorite sports team? Can he remember every spec of every car he likes? Is there actually a memory issue or is it a giving a f--- issue?!) but somehow it's an easy solution for the woman to now remember to also put clips on all the bags because he can't be bothered to to do it himself."
Even though we are sure the wife doesn't want to make a mountain out of a molehill, as we isolate with no end in sight, we hope they can come to a compromise and dig deeper as to why this might be a huge issue.
