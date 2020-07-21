16 Guests Reveal the 'Cringiest' Things Real Brides & Grooms Did at Their Wedding

There are some really great weddings that have personal touches, such as music, but not all of them hit the mark.

"Bride entered to Braveheart soundtrack blasting on boom box," one person shared. "Civil service that lasted a few minutes starting at around 1 pm. She leaves to same blasting Braveheart soundtrack. The mother announces that the reception starts at 5:30 pm. There is no food and no bar, but trays of dessert bars will be served. We are also told the venue is locked until then so there is no place to wait!"