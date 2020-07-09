Woman Says Her Fiancé Spent Their Wedding Money & Entire Life Savings ... on a Gaming PC

If this wasn't bad enough, it's now been two weeks since he bought his new PC and the OP's barely seen him.

In a turn of events that should surprise no one who has a serious gamer in the family -- her fiancé has been pretty much AWOL for the past few weeks.

"The only time he talks to me is when he is hungry, he calls to me and tells me to get him something to eat/drink," she wrote. "I call him to watch TV and he denies it saying that he's busy. I call him to sleep together and he denies it and says that he'll sleep later."

"He's asleep when I'm awake and he's awake when I'm asleep. From the past two weeks I've been so lonely that it feels like I'm alone at home and nobody to even talk to," she added.



"He is ignoring me so much that I think he has absolutely forgotten that I even exist in his life. I honestly feel like his waitress now a days because from the past two weeks, the only interaction we both have is him asking for food and water and me giving it to him," she said.