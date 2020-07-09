Woman Says Her Fiancé Spent Their Wedding Money & Entire Life Savings ... on a Gaming PC

iStock
Until Animal Crossing, I would have said I don't understand the big hoopla over video games. I just want a five-star island, OK? But even I, with my love for my AC villagers and the special place in my heart for Blathers, cannot understand how one man spent his entire life-savings on a gaming PC -- and neither can his fiancée. In fact, she was furious when she found out he spent $8,000 for the perfect gaming setup. And what's worse is that now he won't even look at her and their entire relationship has come into question. "I want to burn that PC," she wrote.
-
The couple has been saving for their wedding and honeymoon since January.
-
She wasn't really sure why he couldn't just use his regular laptop.
But her fiancé was undeterred. He kept bringing the gaming PC up until she finally relented.
"After a week, the PC finally came and with the PC, a new table and chair also was delivered," she continued. "Apparently he had ordered a gaming chair and a table as well."
-
-
When she asked him how much his new setup cost, he was "hesitant" to tell her.
Which means he already knew he'd be in trouble.
"He had spent our entire savings of $8,000 to buy the PC," she wrote. All $8,000 of the money that was meant to pay for their wedding flowers, the DJ, or heck, help pay for the venue -- it was all gone in an instant.
-
She wasn't just angry that he spent their wedding funds on himself -- this was money that she'd put aside, too.
He swore he would "earn it all back soon," but the OP doesn't trust him.
-
-
If this wasn't bad enough, it's now been two weeks since he bought his new PC and the OP's barely seen him.
In a turn of events that should surprise no one who has a serious gamer in the family -- her fiancé has been pretty much AWOL for the past few weeks.
"The only time he talks to me is when he is hungry, he calls to me and tells me to get him something to eat/drink," she wrote. "I call him to watch TV and he denies it saying that he's busy. I call him to sleep together and he denies it and says that he'll sleep later."
"He's asleep when I'm awake and he's awake when I'm asleep. From the past two weeks I've been so lonely that it feels like I'm alone at home and nobody to even talk to," she added.
"He is ignoring me so much that I think he has absolutely forgotten that I even exist in his life. I honestly feel like his waitress now a days because from the past two weeks, the only interaction we both have is him asking for food and water and me giving it to him," she said.
-
He hasn't been helping around the house either.
In life before the PC -- or BPC -- they used to share the household duties, but now the OP is holding down the fort all on her own.
"He isn't even taking care of himself," she wrote. "He is barely even brushing his teeth and taking a bath, let alone do the house chores."
-
-
And he's even letting his work slide so he can spend more time on his new computer.
"I'm now genuinely afraid that he might lose his job," the OP shared.
-
Things are so bad that the OP turned to her parents for advice on how to get her fiancé back on track.
But they didn't have much of an answer. So her next step is to reach out to her fiancé's parents "maybe they can knock some sense into him," she wrote. At the moment, however, she really feels like she's at a loss.
"It would be very nice if someone suggested [to] me something about this," she wrote.
-
-
Even the hardcore gamers in the comments thought $8,000 was a suspicious amount of money to spend on a gaming PC.
"You can get a top of the range gaming PC for 3K, how on earth did he spend 8K?" one commenter wondered. "I would ask to see the receipt, and then return /sell it."Another commenter gave a possible breakdown of the costs:
"I'm guessing it's not all spend on a PC. It's probably expensive desk + expensive chair + 3K PC + over the top monitors, keyboard etc." a second commenter explained. "He used to work on a laptop so he'll need everything that comes with a computer too. That said, you can get a really amazing set up and comfy chair, gaming keyboard, the lot, for FAR less than that still."
One Redditor suggested the fiancé had bought something else in addition to the gaming setup. "$8K is an absurd amount of money to spend on a PC, I can't imagine how to even go about spending that much," the commenter noted. "If you decide to continue things I think at the very least you have a right to know where exactly that money has gone -- my guess would be it's gone to something he doesn't want you to know about it."
-
People also emphasized that she needs to stop catering to him and take a stand."Honestly it sounds like he's depressed/addicted/both, so this goes way beyond a simple relationship problem," one poster suggested. "You should absolutely tell his parents that he needs professional help, but you should also tell him he needs professional help. Ultimatums are rarely a good thing, but one is warranted in this case: 'You've spent all our money, you're ignoring me, you're ignoring your job, you're not pulling your weight at home, this is a massive problem, and I'm not tolerating it any longer. You're seeing a therapist or we're seeing a couples therapist or I'm walking away.'"
One poster suspected things were already worse than they seemed:
"He may have already lost his job. I don't think you've thought of that yet, but you can't ignore work in a pandemic. For even a day without being replaceable. So he might know he's been fired part of the reason he's throwing himself into this alternative reality and not facing up to talking to you.
Sadly you have to go extreme, switch off the power in the house, and tell him that you need a face to face discussion about why he's chosen to bankrupt your future and destroy your relationship. If he doesn't return the equipment that day, pack your stuff, walk out, and tell his parents that they need to support their child, because he isn't yet a man. Oh and he owes you $4K."
In the end, we like how this person put it: "Stop acting like his waitress. I mean, he's going to have to talk to her at some point if he needs to use the kitchen to make a sandwich -- right?"
Share this Story