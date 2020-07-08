Dad Blurts Out He & Mommy Were Just 'Naked Wrestling' After Son Catches Them in the Act

Janine Ley
During this shelter-at-home time it's darn near impossible to get a moment alone -- let alone some quality "fun time" with your significant other. But two parents from Newport, Wales, probably never imagined that their 6-year-old son would see quite so much of them after he accidentally walked in on them "naked wrestling." Mom Janine Ley is sharing the whole embarrassing incident with CafeMom -- "He literally didn't have a clue. Thank god," she says.
-
Thirty-eight-year-old Ley and her husband Kevyn, 41, thought they had finally found some time alone recently.
-
Only a few minutes into their ahem alone time and Kevyn abruptly realized they weren't alone.
-
-
Panicked, her husband said the first lie he could think of -- "naked wrestling."
Oh brother. The 6-year-old naturally wanted to get in on the wrestling action, so he "charged" at his father and jumped on his back "to try to join in what he thought was a wrestling fight too."
-
Luckily, Noah was none the wiser.
-
-
This whole thing was too funny to keep to herself, so the mom decided to share her story on the social media.
More than 11,000 people liked Ley's story in a private Facebook group, and the mom explains that she wanted to give some other parents a laugh.
"I thought that other parents would be able to relate to the situation and also it was just too funny!" she says. "The post had a bit of attention and had lots of people laughing at the scenario we found ourselves in."
Unfortunately, having your kid walk in on you mid-wrestling is an all-too-common story.
"I heard some funny stories from other parents out there, who had been caught in the act themselves," she continues.
Mostly, she hopes that her experience will help people through this hard time.
"It's a lighthearted, funny story at a time when things have been a bit tough for everyone!" she explains.
