Dad Blurts Out He & Mommy Were Just 'Naked Wrestling' After Son Catches Them in the Act

Ever since that night, however, Ley tells us that Noah has had some questions like "Why do people naked wrestle? And do they do it in cages on the TV?"

"My husband just told him to try to forget about it," the mom says. But clearly, this whole "naked wrestling" thing has stuck in Noah's mind.

"The following day, Noah had been a little bit naughty and Kev made the threat 'I'm telling your teacher tomorrow' to which Noah replied, not to worry, because he was going tell the teacher that Kev was naked wrestling with mum," she recalls.