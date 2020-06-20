Sisters 'Throw' Adorable Same-Sex Wedding Ceremony for Their Barbie Dolls & People Are Here for It

Two sisters from London have the internet cheering them on after a photo shoot of a same-sex Barbie wedding they threw has gone viral online. Seven-year-old Isabelle Shoffman and 5-year-old Amelie Shoffman planned a dream wedding for any potential brides (I mean, hello, Ginger Spice is officiating), but as mom Danielle Shoffman explains to CafeMom, her daughters have always seen same-sex couples as being completely normal.

