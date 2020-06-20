Sisters 'Throw' Adorable Same-Sex Wedding Ceremony for Their Barbie Dolls & People Are Here for It

Danielle Shoffman
Two sisters from London have the internet cheering them on after a photo shoot of a same-sex Barbie wedding they threw has gone viral online. Seven-year-old Isabelle Shoffman and 5-year-old Amelie Shoffman planned a dream wedding for any potential brides (I mean, hello, Ginger Spice is officiating), but as mom Danielle Shoffman explains to CafeMom, her daughters have always seen same-sex couples as being completely normal.
Obviously, the Shoffman sisters are big fans of Barbie.
This wedding had everything: hair and makeup styling, an impressive turn-out from ahem guests, and Mom as the photographer, of course.
The fact that they chose two female dolls to marry each other actually doesn't surprise Shoffman in the slightest.
Shoffman shared the photos on social media, where they quickly took off.
She shared them both on her personal Instagram page and then in a private Facebook group for family lockdown ideas, where the pictures received over 14, 000 likes.
Overwhelmingly, people loved their photo shoot.
She also says that she hopes their photo shoot makes the world a more accepting place.
