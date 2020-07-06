Woman Worries She's Falling in Love With Her Brother-in-Law After They Get 'Unexpectedly' Close

She didn't realize how far things had gotten until recently.

When she had a sexy dream starring her BIL.

"I woke up incredibly horny and initiated sex with [my husband], but was thinking about [BIL] the whole time," she explained. "I felt so guilty and disgusting after."

And a few days later, she realized that maybe her BIL wanted to take things more seriously, too.

"We were all drunk and had put on music and were just dancing stupidly," she recalled. "[BIL] and I kept dancing when [my husband] went to bed, and it got a little heated."

The two were "jokingly" grinding on each other "and rubbing up on each other, except it didn’t really feel like a joke."

"Since then, I keep having these thoughts of like, what life would be like if I'd met [BIL] instead of [husband] first, or what [BIL] would be like as a husband."