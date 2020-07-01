Woman Wrecks Her Sister's Engagement Over 'Fake' Ring

"Your sister and her fiancé sound like reasonable people," wrote one Redditor. "The idea of spending several months' pay on a wedding ring is a marketing scheme created by the companies selling the rings to get gullible idiots to buy more expensive jewelry. Most people don't fall for it. The important part of the engagement is the commitment to each other, not the jewelry. It sounds like your sister and fiancé get that. Maybe some day, if you're lucky, you'll find someone more important to you than jewelry."



A second commenter noted, "Unless you’re the one being proposed to, the ring is absolutely-f***ing-lutely none of your business. Way to ruin a special moment because of your own ridiculous and outdated ideals."

A third railed into the OP writing, "I know very few people with 'three months salary' wedding/engagement rings. Those I know that do typically don’t wear their expensive ring daily and have a less expensive one they wear everyday. It’s an old standard that was invented by jewelers to see high end rings. It’s not like her fiancé bought a $20 ring; $450 is a good chunk of money to spend on jewelry. He wasn’t being cheap, he was honoring your sister’s wishes and saving money for their future. Either way, it was none of your business to call out the quality of the ring to your sister."

And another explained that it's not out of the question to be financially responsible about your engagement bling, noting, "Your sister didn't double down to save face; I had similar requirements for my fiancé, because I don't want to walk around with a $30K ring on my finger. Your sister sounds like she has different priorities in life, like actually living life and not being super materialistic."