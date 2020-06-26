Man Says He's Been Lying About His Age to His Older Wife The Entire Time They've Been Married

The Original Poster (OP) met his wife during the start of his senior year of college.

In a now deleted post on the r/relationships, he explained that he met her when he was 20 and on a flight home from visiting his parents.

"She’s a flight attendant, and I was pretty cocky, flirting with her the entire flight," he wrote. "When I saw her getting off the plane behind passengers, I asked her to have lunch with me in the airport food court and was surprised when she said yes."