Husband Tries Risky 'Sex Challenge' During Wife's Zoom Meeting & It Ends Terribly

Thanks to the quarantine, Zoom meetings have now become a way of life. And, as we've seen from numerous headlines lately, they've also led to some pretty embarrassing situations for some people. (Ahem, Chris Cuomo.) But one man's story really takes the cake this week, after he says he decided to surprise his wife during a work Zoom call and ... well, it ended disastrously.
The mortified husband shared the story in an anonymous Reddit post this week. (And before you read on, you might want to buckle up.)
"Me and the wife have this game where I go down on her in risky situations," he explained, for a bit of backstory. "The riskier, the better. I know it's weird but it's how we keep things spicy. Some of our favorites so far have been a busy restaurant, changing rooms, and a library."
(Yes, seriously -- LIBRARY.)
But recently, his wife was on a Zoom call with her colleagues when the man got a "genius" idea (that turned out to not be so genius).
"You know what would be a good idea?" he thought to himself. "If I try to make her climax while she's on a call with 20+ other people. It'll be funny seeing her try to keep a straight face."
OH BOY.
And so, he decided to do just that ...
Of course, he tried to be stealthy about it.
"I crawl across the floor so that I'm not in frame, go behind the desk, between her legs and start doing my thing," he recalled. "She knows what's happening and tries to push me away but can't make it obvious as she's on the call so fails."
At first, things were going just fine.
"I'm taking my time and suddenly I hear a bunch of people saying, 'Bye' and my wife saying 'Bye' too, so naturally I assume that I've waited too long and that the call is now over which means the game is now over," he wrote.
But that's when he made a fatal error.
"I pop my head up from between her legs and say, 'It would've been so hot if I made you c-m right in front of them all without them even realizing it."
OHHH LAWWWWWD!
"Part of me thinks that I genuinely need to get my head checked," he wrote, in retrospect. "I don't know how the [expletive] it didn't occur to me that not everyone left at once."
Honestly, we don't know how it didn't, either.
"A few of her co-workers had left but most were right there still on the call and literally saw and heard what I had just said," he continued.
His wife was nothing short of mortified.
"My wife slammed her laptop shut as soon as she'd processed what had happened but not even a minute after that, her coworkers started messaging asking whether it was real or a prank," he wrote. "That's where we are now."
People on Reddit could not get enough of this story.
A lot of people were amused, with a least one commenter saying they "couldn't stop laughing" at the mental image of her husband popping up between her legs.
But plenty of others found the whole thing a bit nuts.
"All I can say is yikes," wrote one person.
Another Redditor still couldn't get over the other public locales the couple has gotten busy in.
"A restaurant and a library?" the person wrote. "Wash your hands people ... and not just because of the coronavirus."
In the end, the husband updated the post to say that he and his wife may be getting off the hook ...
"We've been telling her colleagues that I was just playing an immature prank and so far I think most of them believe it," he wrote.
Phew. Guess that was a close one. (Well, unless they happen to pop on Reddit this week and read the real story.)
