Husband Tries Risky 'Sex Challenge' During Wife's Zoom Meeting & It Ends Terribly

"I pop my head up from between her legs and say, 'It would've been so hot if I made you c-m right in front of them all without them even realizing it."



OHHH LAWWWWWD!

"Part of me thinks that I genuinely need to get my head checked," he wrote, in retrospect. "I don't know how the [expletive] it didn't occur to me that not everyone left at once."

Honestly, we don't know how it didn't, either.

"A few of her co-workers had left but most were right there still on the call and literally saw and heard what I had just said," he continued.