Mom Finds Out Fiancé Got His 'Best Friend' Pregnant -- With Twins & He's Making Jokes About It

She found out about the affair by snooping through his phone.

She admitted that she knew wasn't the best thing to do.

"He got a new phone recently," she wrote in a post on Reddit that has since been deleted. "I feel bad about it, but I had a bad feeling and went through the messages on his old phone."

That's when she found the texts between her future husband and his friend. "Oh man, the obvious hate she has for me and the displays of affection," she continued. "The 'I wanna see you' and 'I miss you' and ‘that was some bomb [expletive] birthday sex."

She took it all in and didn't immediately flip out. "I don't care," she wrote. "I'm not angry. But d--n, I sure do look like a clown. I really thought he was the one."