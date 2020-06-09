Man Considers Calling Off Wedding Over Bride's Transphobic Treatment of His Groomsman

To give a bit of background, the man explained that he and his fiancée began dating two years ago and have been planning their wedding for months.

For starters, they picked out their bridal party -- six bridesmaids for her and six groomsmen for him.

His side of the bridal party includes his brother, his two friends from college, and another three of his childhood friends. But it's one of these three friends, whose name is Archie, that his bride-to-be has a problem with.