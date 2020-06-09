Mom Shows She's a 'Monster MIL In Training' After She Grills & Judges Son's GF at Family Gathering

"After dinner, she went and played Monopoly with my daughters and sons and made a couple crude jokes," the OP said.

The mom also thought the girlfriend laughed at her son when he lost the game.

"My son asked me if she could stay, and I said she could as long as she slept in a separate room which he said was ridiculous as they're both 20 and are living together next year," the mom wrote. "She decided to leave as she 'didn't feel welcome.'"

That's when the Redditor told her son that she doesn't approve and she'd like to set him up with "a nice girl" from her church. "But he said he loves her and was furious I would even suggest it," the OP wrote. "My other son, who's 16, heard me and said he really liked her. My husband said that even if I felt like that, I shouldn't vocalize it because it's clear my son loves her. I understand that, but he should be with someone more suitable for our family in my opinion."

She then turned it over to the community asking if she's the a--hole.