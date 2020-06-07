Bride 'Furious' With BFF for Announcing Her Pregnancy at Her Wedding



iStock

There are a lot of rules for attending a wedding, and most of them center around etiquette that keeps the focus where it should be – on the happy couple. Several rules dictate the appropriate outfit to wear and what to avoid. Others center around the things you should say and not at a wedding or the reception after.

Most people understand that guests can't wear white – that's only for the bride – and nothing should take the focus away from the reason people have gathered. That means no picking fights, no getting blackout drunk, and no personal news that could outshine the bride and groom.